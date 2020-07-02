Local sports leagues to resume play Monday as Mass moves into Phase 3

For the first time since the pandemic effectively shut down all sports across the state in early March, local athletes will have the chance to return to competitive action this coming week.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday that the state will move into Phase 3 of its re-opening process on Monday, allowing youth and adult amateur sports programs to begin playing games.
Among others who stand to benefit, the move will allow local baseball players who lost their spring season an opportunity to get back out onto the field for the first time this year.
“We’re excited,” said Tim Southall, who serves as commissioner of the Intertown Babe Ruth League and as head coach of the Newburyport Post 150 Legion team and the North Shore College League’s Rowley Nor’easters. “We were just talking with the guys last night, it sounds like this might be the only baseball the guys get for two years. They already lost their spring and who knows what’s going to happen next spring, so this is outstanding. I’m really excited for the youth in the area to have the opportunity to get out there and have some fun and play some games, we’re looking forward to it.”
As part of the phased re-opening plan, most organized sports organizations were permitted to resume outdoor activities when Phase 2 began in early June, with only practices and other team workouts allowed until Phase 3. As part of Phase 3, games and tournaments will be permitted with certain limitations in place to help protect public health, including rules designed to encourage social distancing and limitations on spectators.
Detailed Phase 3 guidelines regarding the specifics of how indoor and outdoor sports will be regulated are expected to be available online in the coming days.
The phased re-opening timeline has worked out well for the local baseball community, giving players who hadn’t picked up a baseball since last summer an opportunity to get back into shape with the hope that games could resume around the Fourth of July.
With many leagues and organizations across the state opting to cancel their 2020 seasons, those that have decided to move forward – like the North Shore’s Intertown Twilight League – say they have seen great turnout from players looking to get back on the field.
“We have a really full strong roster,” said Jeff Wood, manager of the Rowley Rams and part of the ITL’s executive committee. “I think there are some kids there that may not have been here if the situation was different, some higher level college players that may have found a different league if they had other options, but they don’t and now they’re home.”
Local youth leagues like the Newburyport Pioneer League, Inter-Town Baseball League and Amesbury Little League plan to resume games on Monday, according to the schedules posted on their respective websites, as does the Essex County Baseball League, the rebranded and independent offshoot of the American Legion program, which announced earlier this spring that it is not sponsoring baseball this summer.
Last week the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, which includes the North Shore Navigators in Lynn, announced it planned to move forward with its 2020 season. The league began its season on Thursday with games in New Britain, Conn., and Nashua, N.H., and the Navigators will open their home schedule at Fraser Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Worcester Bravehearts.
The Essex County League’s Newburyport Senior team, which is historically known as the Newburyport Post 150 team and boasts many of the area’s top high school players, will open its summer season on Monday at 6 p.m. against Peabody at Rowley’s Eiras Park. The Rowley Rams begin their ITL season on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Eiras Park, helping kick off the league’s 91st consecutive season dating back to 1929.
Wood, who said he’s had many sleepless nights contemplating the possibility that streak could be broken, said he’s excited that the league will have a chance to move forward.
“It’s gone from a feeling of despair where I thought my name was going to be attached to something just terrible, to really gratitude about the work we’ve put in,” Wood said. “And it seems like everyone is ready to go.”
For the latest updates and guidance on Phase 3, visit mass.gov/reopening.
