Local summer teams return to practice, adjusting to new health guidelines

ROWLEY — It’s been a long time coming, but after months of waiting and hoping, baseball has returned to the local diamonds.
Local summer baseball teams began practicing late last week, taking the first step towards a full re-start after what has been a months-long hiatus. The return was made possible once Massachusetts moved into Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus re-opening plan last Monday, and after that the last hurdle to clear was getting local approval to use the fields.
“It’s great to be back out there having actual practice, we’ve had two since Rowley opened the field last Thursday,” said Tyler Godfrey, a Triton senior and a member of the Newburyport Post 150 Senior Legion team, which this summer is playing as an independent entity. “Everyone is getting back into it.”
In order to resume play, organized sports leagues are required to follow certain public health restrictions. Each league has instituted its own guidelines to encourage social distancing, and for now teams are only allowed to hold practices, with games not permitted until the state moves into Phase 3, which could begin on June 29 at the earliest.
Tim Southall, who serves as commissioner of the Intertown Babe Ruth League and as head coach of the Newburyport Post 150 Legion team and the North Shore College League’s Rowley Nor’easters, said practices have been going smoothly so far.
“Baseball is a pretty socially distant sport anyway, so we’re lucky, we just have to spread the guys around,” Southall said. “It’s actually been a pretty easy transition being able to stay socially distant while on the field.”
The players concurred.
“It’s been natural, it helped that coach Southall himself came up with the guidelines that got approved by the Board of Health, so we’ve just been not gathering too closely and that’s easy to do in baseball, we’re spread out anyway so it’s not hard to stay apart from people,” Godfrey said. “Not spitting and no seeds is probably the biggest adjustment but other than that it’s not going to be bad.”
Though everyone involved is looking forward to playing games again, having two or three weeks with only practice will likely be a big help given how long it’s been since most players have actually been on a field. Normally by now most players would have two or three months of baseball under their belts, but with the high school spring season’s cancelation, many players haven’t touched a baseball since the end of last summer.
The same is true for the older players who make up the Intertown Twilight League, who also returned to the field last week in hopes of starting their season around the Fourth of July. Rowley Rams coach Jeff Wood said his team has seen great turnout, and now their focus is on getting ready to play while making sure to follow the guidelines that will ultimately determine the success of their season.
“We spent the first 20 minutes just reviewing the guidelines, discussing those and the ramifications if they’re not followed, not only for us but for anyone trying to use the fields,” Wood said. “That’s the biggest thing, understanding that we’re in a community of baseball teams that want to use these fields, so we don’t want to mess around with the rules.”
Boys of summer
The Newburyport Post 150 Senior Legion team, which is competing independently as part of the Essex County Senior Baseball League this summer, is a veritable who’s who of local baseball talent. Here is this summer’s roster, according to coach Tim Southall:
Tim Gilleo Amesbury
Derek Beaupre Amesbury
Gus Flaherty Cushing Academy
Tim Chianca Georgetown
Jacob Adamsky Georgetown
Max Girouard Georgetown
Jason Bellefeuille Georgetown
Justin Ziolkowski Georgetown
Cam James Ipswich
Brendan Duffy Ipswich
Walker Bartkiewicz Newburyport
Chris Husak Pentucket
Zach Fortuna St. John’s Prep
Mark Glickman Triton
Tyler Godfrey Triton
Jared Berardino Triton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.