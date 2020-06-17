Local summer teams return to practice, adjusting to new health guidelines

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoMembers of the Newburyport Post 150 Senior Legion team run through an infield drill during practice at Eiras Park in Rowley on Tuesday afternoon. Local summer baseball teams returned to practice last week after instituting special public health guidelines to encourage social distancing, and teams hope to resume playing games once Massachusetts enters Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker's re-opening plan, which could happen as soon as June 29.