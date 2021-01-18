BYFIELD — Kyle Odoy knew it was over the moment he felt the pop.
Long plagued by a series of shoulder injuries, the three-sport Triton standout hoped that maybe this time he’d manage to make it through an entire season. But when his shoulder gave out again midway through his junior basketball season, Odoy knew it was time to deal with the issue once and for all.
“I’ve done it so many times, the last aggravation was the fourth time total,” Odoy said. “There wasn’t any muscle holding the bone in, so I knew I’d need surgery.”
Thanks to the pandemic Odoy wound up having nearly an entire year to recover, but with his surgically repaired shoulder finally back to full health, the wait has been worth it. Now a senior, Odoy is playing with a level of confidence and freedom he hasn’t had since his freshman year, and his performance has soared as a result.
“He’s been through so much with injuries really his sophomore and junior year, and then obviously we’re all dealing with the pandemic but he is too, so it’s good to see him having success this year,” said Triton boys basketball coach Ted Schruender. “He was playing through football and basketball with a partially torn shoulder, and this year you can tell he has more freedom of motion and it’s good to see him being 100% healthy.”
Odoy first hurt his shoulder as a sophomore in the 2018 football season. The dual-threat quarterback took a big hit from a North Reading defender on a 4th and 7 run, and the injury wound up costing Odoy the rest of the season. He was able to return to action in time for basketball season, but the injury was still a lingering concern even as he earned Daily News All-Star honors and emerged as one of the league’s top defenders.
Things took a turn the following year as a junior, however, when Odoy hurt his shoulder again near the end of a career performance against Georgetown football. The junior accounted for nearly 300 total yards, scored four touchdowns and recorded two interceptions at safety, leading the Vikings to a 35-20 win to snap a 13-game losing streak.
But the celebratory mood quickly turned dour when Odoy went down again with less than 10 minutes to play.
“I knew I was probably going to miss the rest of the season,” Odoy said. “I got cleared at the end but I wasn’t ready, I came back [five weeks later] and hurt it again five plays in.”
The last straw came in mid-January when Odoy aggravated the injury again, and by that point he had already accepted that he would need surgery.
“I wasn’t that depressed, I was expecting it. So that made surgery and recovery that much easier,” Odoy said. “All I had left was to put in the work and get my strength back and hope for the best.”
As it turned out, the timing couldn’t have worked out better. Due to the pandemic, the entire spring season was cancelled, meaning Odoy wouldn’t have been able to play baseball even if he was healthy. Odoy would have been able to make it back in time for football, but the season’s postponement to the spring wound up giving him an extra four months of recovery, which he said made a huge difference.
While there was initially concern that Triton basketball may not get to play due to the pandemic, school and health officials came to an agreement that allowed the Vikings to get back on the court. That allowed Odoy to make his long awaited return, and for coach Schruender, seeing Odoy back to his old self has been incredible gratifying.
“I think the thing about Kyle is he’s one of the most positive players I’ve ever been in contact with, he’s constant energy, constant good vibes, great teammates, great captain,” Schruender said. “Last year he would probably pretend he was feeling great because he wanted to possess that, but this year you can see he is happier.”
In terms of production, Odoy is in the midst of his best all-around season. The senior is averaging 15.5 points per game, including a 20-point outburst against Georgetown, and is also once again among the top defensive players in the league. While Triton’s 1-3 record isn’t what the team would like, the Vikings have been quite competitive, dropping back-to-back overtime thrillers to Manchester Essex and Ipswich in the past week.
While he’s not happy about the recent losses, Odoy said getting to be back on the court has been a blessing, especially in light of everything that’s been happening in the world recently.
“It feels great. Just being out there, there’s no fans so it’s a little different than what I’m used to, but that’s why we’re here, to play,” he said. “The fact that we can play, that’s all I’m concerned about.”
