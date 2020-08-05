This past decade saw some outstanding local talent take to the golf course. Between the undefeated league champions, statewide contenders, the litany of “King Rats” and even a college All-American, there was no shortage of candidates to choose from when selecting the best of the best. Here is the Daily News All-Decade Golf team:
Jason Steele
Pentucket, 2012
Georgetown resident was four-year standout for Pentucket and helped lead program to one of its best stretches in program history. Two-time All-Scholastic was named Boston Globe Division 2 Player of the Year, CAL MVP and “King Rat” of the River Rivals Tournament as a senior in 2011. Averaged 35.9 points per match and placed second at state tournament, losing in a playoff for the title. Also earned CAL MVP, Daily News MVP and Globe All-Scholastic as a sophomore in 2009. Helped Pentucket to a 41-4-4 record between 2009-11. Went on to play Division 2 college golf at the University of Tampa.
Richie Fecteau
Triton, 2012
Four-year varsity player was among league’s top golfers throughout high school tenure. Two-time All-CAL. Two-time Team MVP. Team captain led Triton with 28.6 points per match as a senior. Tied for seventh at Division 3 North sectionals and qualified for state championships as a junior in 2010. Led team with 27.1 points average as a junior and 24.5 points as a sophomore and freshman. Also a Daily News All-Decade selection in baseball. Is one of Salem State baseball’s all-time greats and was drafted by Los Angeles Angels in 2016 MLB Draft.
Cam Caldwell
Newburyport, 2012
One of the top performers in the history of the River Rivals Tournament, winning the event two straight years from 2009-10. Team captain was two-time All-CAL selection and Daily News MVP in 2010. Averaged 30.6 points per match as a senior in 2011. Helped Newburyport capture CAL titles in 2008 and 2009. Earned Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman, Unsung Player honors as a sophomore and Team MVP honors as a junior and senior.
Brendan Crowther
Newburyport, 2014
Won Division 3 North sectional individual championship as a junior in 2012 after shooting a tournament-low 70. Went on to shoot a 77 to finish tied for fourth at state championships. Played key role in helping Newburyport bounce back from 0-6 start to qualify for postseason and eventually reach state championships that fall. Two-year captain. Two-time All-CAL selection. Earned Boston Globe All-Scholastic in 2012. Two-time Team MVP and named Most Improved Golfer as a sophomore in 2011. Averaged 29.9 points per match as a senior in 2013.
Krystal Knight
Pentucket, 2015
Dominant performer ranks among greatest female golfers in area history. Led Pentucket throughout high school career, averaging 26.3 points per match as a senior while winning the CAL Open to earn CAL Player of the Year and All-CAL honors. Also named Daily News MVP and Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Placed second at girls state sectional, sixth at girls state tournament and qualified for New England championships. Went on to enjoy highly successful college career at Merrimack College, earning All-American honors as a senior after placing 19th at the NCAA Championships.
Jon Seward
Triton, 2015
Five-year varsity player ranked among Cape Ann League’s top players throughout career. CAL Kinney MVP in 2014. Three-time All-CAL selection. Two-time “King Rat” as River Rivals Tournament champion. Served as captain for three years. Three-time team MVP. Led team in scoring three straight years, including 29.3 points per match as a senior in 2014. Placed second at CAL Open and helped Triton to third place finish at Division 3 North sectionals and seventh at state championships as a junior in 2013. Placed second at Division 3 North tournament and tied for 12th at state championships as a sophomore in 2012.
Paddy Flahardy
Amesbury, 2016
Standout four-year player led Amesbury to one of its best stretches in program history, helping team go 50-15 with two CAL titles, two state championship appearances and a 32-match win streak. Earned CAL honors all four years of high school, include two All-CAL selections. Two-time team MVP led Amesbury in scoring three times and had four-year average of 28 points per match. Placed 11th at Division 3 North sectionals to qualified for state championships individually as a sophomore in 2013.
Kyle Patterson
Amesbury, 2016
Foundational player in Amesbury’s outstanding mid-decade stretch, helping team go 50-15 with two CAL titles, two state championship appearances and a 32-match win streak. Two-time team MVP had a four-year scoring average of 27 points per match, including 30 points per match as a senior to earn Daily News MVP and All-CAL honors in 2015. Also earned CAL All-Star in 2013 and 2014. Shot a team-best 79 to finish tied for sixth while helping Amesbury place third at Division 3 North sectionals in 2015.
Fred Halloran
Amesbury, 2016
Clutch performer was Amesbury’s top postseason player throughout mid-decade run of dominance. Shot 74 to finish tied for eighth while helping Amesbury finish third at Division 3 North sectionals as a junior in 2014 and was team’s top scorer at state championships as well. Followed that up with an 80 to finish eighth overall again at Division 3 North sectionals as a senior in 2015. Earned All-CAL as a senior and CAL All-Star as a junior. Averaged 28 points per match as a senior. Key part in leading Amesbury to back-to-back CAL titles and a 32-match win streak between 2014-15. Also a Daily News All-Decade selection for boys track. Went on to run Division 1 college track and field at Holy Cross.
Matt Babcock
Newburyport, 2018
Two-year captain was Newburyport’s top player through the latter half of the decade. Earned CAL Kinney MVP and Daily News MVP in 2017. Two-time All-CAL. Earned CAL All-Star as a sophomore in 2015. Led Newburyport to shares of the CAL Kinney title in 2016 and 2017. Three-time Team MVP. Averaged 24.7 points per match as a senior, 27 as a junior and 23.9 as a sophomore. Placed 10th overall at Division 3 North sectionals in back-to-back years, shooting team-low 77 in 2016 and team-low 79 in 2017 to qualify for the state championships.
Connor Small
Triton, 2019
Two-time CAL Open champion. Earned league honors all four years of high school. Three-time All-CAL and CAL All-Star as a junior. Daily News co-MVP in 2016. Two-time captain. Led team in scoring from freshman to junior year, including 23.5 points per match as a freshman. Won CAL Open as a sophomore and as a senior. Earned “King Rat” honors as River Rivals Tournament champion as a sophomore. Three-time team MVP. Triton’s top finisher at Division 3 North sectionals in 2017 and 2018.
Cael Kohan
Triton, 2021
The area’s top player over the past two seasons. Helped lead Triton to undefeated season last fall as junior captain, leading league in scoring average (29.4 points per match) to help Vikings finish 16-0. Swept league’s top honors, winning CAL MVP, the CAL Open championship and “King Rat” of the River Rivals Tournament. Two-time Daily News MVP. Two-time All-CAL. Also won “King Rat” honors as a sophomore and averaged 27.3 points in 2018. Is expected to rank among area’s top golfers again this fall.
***
All-Decade Eligibility
In order to be considered for All-Decade recognition, an athlete must have graduated in 2011 or later and have spent at least one year playing for a Greater Newburyport area school during the 2010s. Governor’s Academy athletes are eligible if they are from a local town. Selections are based on production, awards, subsequent college and pro accomplishments and input from area coaches past and present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.