Loss of a legend: Amesbury hockey pioneer, longtime teacher Leo Dupere dies at 79

AMESBURY — Leo F. Dupere Sr., a longtime Amesbury coach and educator widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players to ever come out of the Greater Newburyport area, has died at age 79.
Dupere, a member of both the Amesbury High and Northeastern University Athletic Hall of Fame, died last Wednesday evening after a brief illness. Following his standout playing career, Dupere went on to touch the lives of thousands of local students as a coach and physical education teacher, and when news of his passing broke, hundreds of tributes from those who knew him flowed in on social media.
"He was a genuine guy, a sincere guy, and he always had what was best for kids No. 1 in his heart, and that's what made him a cut above," said Amesbury High athletic director Glen Gearin. "He'll be sadly missed by the entire Amesbury community. He was an icon."
During his time at Amesbury High, Dupere was a standout hockey and baseball player, earning eight varsity letters over the course of his four years in school. As a senior in 1957-58, Dupere captained the hockey team to what was at the time its best season in program history. The Indians went 12-6-2 to become the first team in program history to qualify for the state tournament and wound up reaching the North Shore final, losing to Woburn 2-1. Dupere led the North Shore league in scoring with 36 points and was subsequently named league MVP and First Team All-Scholastic.
He also played for the Amesbury Maples, one of the nation's oldest and most successful amateur hockey clubs with whom he would star for close to 20 years.
After graduating from Amesbury High in 1958, Dupere took a job at Raytheon in Andover but continued to play for the Maples. According to the Northeastern University archives, it was around that time Dupere got to know then-Northeastern coach Jim Bell, who played for the rival Arlington Arcadians in the Massachusetts Amateur Hockey League. Eventually Bell convinced Dupere to play for him at Northeastern, and Dupere enrolled in the fall of 1960.
By the time he was finished, Dupere ranked among the greatest players in Northeastern men's hockey history. In three varsity seasons Dupere recorded 64 goals and 68 assists for 132 points in only 65 games, which ranks 27th in program history despite the vast majority of the rest of the program leaders having played substantially more games over four-year varsity careers. He was a three-time Team MVP and All-New England selection and served as a senior captain in 1963-64, and he also played one season of varsity baseball at Northeastern.
Dupere's junior season in 1962-63 remains No. 2 on the program's single-season scoring list, with 33 goals and 34 assists for 67 points in only 24 games. Dupere's output was a new single-season program record at the time, and despite players routinely playing at least 35 games per season since the mid-1980s, his total has only been surpassed once. Jay Heinbuck set a new single-season record in 1985-86 when he recorded 70 points in 39 games, 15 more games than Dupere played in his record-setting campaign.
Following the end of his college playing career, Dupere had a three-year stint with the Eastern Olympics team as well as an opportunity to try out for the U.S. National Team. Rather than pursue a professional career, however, Dupere returned home to Amesbury, where he would begin a decades-long coaching and teaching career and leave his mark on generations of Amesbury students.
As head coach of the Amesbury High boys hockey program, Dupere led the Indians to their most successful stretch in program history. According to the school, his teams went 222-100-38 with four league titles (two Twin State League, two Cape Ann League) from 1964-68 and 1970-84. During that time Amesbury produced nine of its 15 100-point scorers, and to this day Dupere remains the program's all-time wins leader. He also spent time as the school's baseball coach, and followed his time as Amesbury hockey coach with a stint at rival Newburyport High, going ...
Steve Klein, one of Amesbury High's all-time greats who played for Dupere from 1970-74 and scored 135 career points as a defenseman, described his old coach as a special person who meant the world to him. He also recounted how Dupere's exceptional talent was an inspiration for his players, though as someone who came to Amesbury High after years at private school and who was initially unfamiliar with Dupere's legend, he had a somewhat humorous and humbling introduction to his new high school coach.
"I went out for the team as a freshman, and every time it was my turn to go he'd cut the line and go against me and blow by me like I was just standing still," Klein said. "[Amesbury hockey legend] Larry Fournier and I, we were best buddies, he was a junior when I was a freshman, and after a week of practice I'm like 'Larry I think I'm quitting, I can't stop this old guy so how am I supposed to stop high school players?' And he was like 'you start stopping that guy and you're going places.'"
Dupere also enjoyed a long and successful career as a gym teacher at Amesbury Middle School, where he spent nearly 40 years and was renowned for his ability to connect with students of all abilities as well as for his knack for to coming up with creative nicknames.
"He had you enthralled with doing stuff in gym class. We did everything, and his enthusiasm for teaching is remembered by generations," said George Dodier, who scored 149 career points as a hockey player under Dupere from 1971-75 before later spending 17 seasons as Amesbury hockey coach from 1986-99 and 2015-17. "He had a way of getting people fired up and excited, and he reached everyone. He got everyone involved, and that's a huge legacy for him."
Dupere has received numerous honors over the course of his career. He was inducted into the Northeastern University Athletics Hall of Fame, the Massachusetts State Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame, recognized by Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. as a Hall of Honor recipient for teaching excellence and was a member of the inaugural Amesbury High School Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2013. His No. 13 is also one of only a handful of numbers retired by the school.
In his later years, Dupere carved out a role as a local athletic historian, teaming with dozens of others to research old newspaper articles and records to help ensure the Amesbury High greats of the past weren't forgotten. Their efforts helped result in the recent AHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction of several early era greats, including three-sport standouts Bill Clark ('29), Bikes Wallace ('31), Snookie Gamble ('53) and pioneering hockey coach Albie Roy.
He has also been a prominent supporter of the Maples Crossing hockey complex project, a $70 million development named after Dupere's old Amesbury Maples club that will feature six rinks and a variety of amenities once completed in 2021.
