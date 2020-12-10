The news so many baseball fans across the Merrimack Valley have feared for months became a reality on Wednesday.
The Lowell Spinners will not return as a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for at least the 2021 season, the organization has announced. The Spinners have served as Boston’s short season single-A affiliate since 1996.
“That’s terrible news,” said former Spinners star and Red Sox No. 1 prospect Ryan Westmoreland on Wednesday. “Lowell gave young athletes like me our first professional baseball experience, and I couldn’t have asked to be part of a better organization. From the front office, to the staff, to the awesome fans, that’s very sad news.”
The decision comes after Major League Baseball announced that organization will be limited to four minor league affiliates next season. The Red Sox chose to retain the Worcester Red Sox (triple-A), Portland Sea Dogs (double-A), Greenville Drive (high-A) and Salem Red Sox (single-A). The Spinners’ New York-Penn League has been dissolved as part of the contraction.
Spinners owner Dave Heller and the Red Sox did indicate, however, that the Spinners could rejoin the organization in some capacity as early as 2022.
“There is a lot still to be determined,” said Heller, who purchased the team from Drew Weber in 2016. “Nothing has been definitively said other than that the Red Sox are staying in Salem (Va.) for the 2021 season. That’s just one year. I think it is very possible the Red Sox will have an affiliated team in Lowell in the future.”
Added Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy in a press release: “For over a year, we have worked with congresswoman (Lori) Trahan, Lowell city manager Eileen Donoghue, Major League Baseball and Lowell Spinners ownership to examine every option that would keep baseball in the city of Lowell.
“We are exploring what form that could take in 2021, and are committed to maintaining the 24-year-long tradition of baseball in the Lowell community. ... We look forward to our continued work with Lowell’s public officials as we develop and formalize our plans.”
The Spinners were established in 1996, as a member of the Red Sox organization, playing their first two seasons at Lowell’s Alumni Field before moving to LeLacheur Park, on the campus of UMass Lowell, in 1998.
In all, 123 former Spinners have played in the major leagues, including former Red Sox stars Mookie Betts, Kevin Youkilis, Jonathan Papelbon and Hanley Ramirez.
Former Spinners on the 2020 Red Sox included Christian Vasquez, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Bobby Dalbec and Tanner Houck. Current Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles began his coaching career in Lowell, as did 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard.
Due to Lowell’s proximity to Boston (34 miles) the Red Sox often sent high profile players to rehab at LeLacheur Park before returning to Boston, including J.D. Drew, Rafael Devers, Keith Foulke, Shane Victorino and Ramon Martinez, the brother of Pedro Martinez.
Heller called the last year “brutal” as the Spinners worked to retain their Red Sox affiliation while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“Of course we’re disappointed today,” he said “I’ve worked for the past 14 months to try to maintain affiliated baseball in Lowell. I love Lowell and I love baseball. I think it’s important to have high quality professional baseball in Lowell. Ideally, it is as a Red Sox affiliate.”
Numerous local politicians showed their support for the Spinners on Wednesday, including US senator and former presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.
“For over 20 years, baseball has played an integral cultural and economic role in the city of Lowell and the surrounding Merrimack Valley,” said Warren in a press release. “I am deeply grateful for congresswoman Trahan’s tireless advocacy to keep baseball and the Red Sox in Lowell, and I will continue to fight alongside her and senator (Ed) Markey until these plans are finalized.”
SPINNERS’ FUTURE
While the Lowell Spinners won’t serve as a minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox in 2021, owner Dave Heller said the team plans to return in some form.
“We are very much expecting to play baseball in 2021,” Heller said. “Those conversations haven’t happened yet, but there are many possibilities. It could be with the (independent) Atlantic League or Frontier League. It could be with the MLB Draft summer wooden bat league.
“There are many different options. I want to continue to provide affordable, family friendly baseball entertainment to Lowell and the Merrimack Valley. That’s my goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.