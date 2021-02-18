Playing without freshly minted Cape Ann League co-MVP James Tatro, the Triton boys hockey team saw its season hang on the brink. The top-seeded CAL co-champions allowed the game-tying goal to North Reading with 1:12 to play, sending the game to overtime and leaving the Vikings one mistake away from disaster.
But with seconds remaining in the extra session, senior Aidan Lowry made sure the Vikings weren’t going home by delivering the biggest goal of his career.
Triton held off North Reading to win 2-1 in overtime of Wednesday’s CAL vs. Cancer Tournament semifinals, getting the winner from Lowry with 11.3 seconds remaining.
Lowry’s goal came on the power play assisted by senior captain Brady Lindholm, who set the senior up after the Hornets committed a holding penalty with under a minute left in overtime.
Before things got to that point, Triton took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Trevor Quigley, who finished on the assist from Lowry. That remained the score until 1:12 left in the third, when North Reading’s Frankie Brachanow finished on an assist by Jonathan Patch to tie the game.
Triton was without Tatro due to what coach Ryan Sheehan described as a five-day hiatus. The Viking standout will be available in Friday’s championship game.
Triton 2, North Reading 1
Triton (9-1-1): 0 1 0 1 — 2
North Reading (4-7-1): 0 0 1 0 — 1
CAL vs. Cancer Semifinals
Goals: Trevor Quigley, Aidan Lowry
Assists: Brady Lindholm, Lowry
