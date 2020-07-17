Winning the historical and prestigious Massachusetts Amateur Championship takes grit, determination and a whole lot of stamina. Fortunately for Bradford’s Nick Maccario, he appears to possess all three.
Following four days of consistently stellar golf, the former St. John’s Prep standout finds himself on the brink of history as he looks to become the 112th victor at this year’s marquee Mass Golf event. He’s already endured a whopping 101 holes of golf in four days, but after two match play wins on Thursday just 36 more holes stand between the 28-year-old Maccario and his first-ever Mass. Am crown.
“It really is such a grind,” said Maccario, a winner at last year’s Mid Amateur Championship. “It’s basically 36 holes a day for three days plus the stroke play, so it’s a lot of golf. But (host club) Kittansett is now one of my favorites and I’m lucky to be in position to win this thing.”
In clinching his spot in Friday’s finals — where he will duke it out with Nashawtuc Country Club’s Matthew Organisak beginning at 8 a.m. — Maccario began his shot making tirade by carding a combined 2-over par 144 in his two stroke play rounds on Monday and Tuesday.
He followed that up with a pair of match play wins on Wednesday over Jack Tegan and defending champion Steven DiLisio, respectively. That set the stage for Thursday morning’s quarterfinals, where he snuck past Benjamin Spitz in a match that went the distance. Maccario trailed or was tied for the majority of the match before sealing the win with an eagle putt on 18. Spitz only managed par.
“It was a battle and I knew it would be,” said Maccario, who stuck a 5-iron from 190 yards out into the wind on 18 to set up a mid-range eagle putt that he dropped in downhill.
“(Spitz) is one of the best putters I’ve ever seen and we went back and forth all day. It was really a hard fought match and he was an awesome guy to play with.”
Maccario and Spitz traded wins in seven of the first nine holes and neither player had more than a one-hole lead all day. But a birdie on 17 to square things back up and his eagle on 18 was enough to get the job done.
After a 30-minute lunch break, Maccario headed back out to the tee for a semifinal match against Brockton’s Matt Parziale, who you may recall competed in the 2018 Masters Tournament. Maccario trailed by as many as three holes early on, but battled back to take the lead on 16 and held strong down the stretch. Despite what the scorecard said, it was a picture perfect shot on 15 to halve the hole that really gave Maccario the confidence he needed to finish strong.
It wasn’t your typical approach shot or even a chip around the green. Instead, Maccario used the toe of his putter to connect cleanly on a shot off the green that was wedged between the rough and fairway leading up to the hole. The ball rolled smoothly through the fairway and nestled close enough to the pin for a tap in birdie. Parziale two-putted from about 40 feet for birdie to halve the hole.
“Fifteen was probably the best shot of the tournament for me,” he said of the putter trick shot, which he learned from Bradford Country Club owner Kevin Murphy. “I probably had about five yards of fairway to go through and then 10 yards of green and I got it to about a foot.”
FRANCOEUR BOWS OUT
While Maccario will represent St. John’s Prep proudly on Friday, it very well could’ve been two former Eagles vying for the cup.
Chris Francoeur, who shined at the Prep and currently plays at Division 1 University of Rhode Island, nearly came back to win his semifinal bout against Organisak on Thursday before falling just short on the final hole. The reigning Division 1 New England Golfer of the Year trailed by three with four holes to go but won 15, 16 and 17 to set up a do-or-die 18th hole.
Unfortunately, his tee shot on 18 sailed out of bounds leading to a bogey finish, and Organisak wrapped things up with a birdie.
“I got to (the 15th hole) and knew I needed to make something happen,” recalled Francoeur who was down three at the time. “I hit two really solid shots into 15 and rolled in like a 20-footer for eagle. That kind of gave me some momentum going forward and on 16 I knocked a wedge to like five feet and made that putt for birdie. On 17 we both missed the green and I hit a really good chip up to a couple of feet.”
It was anyone’s match to take from there, but his driver off the tee on the par 5 18th sailed out of bounds into the trees.
“The wind was blowing so hard left to right,” recalled Francoeur. “I aimed at the left side of the fairway and tried to hit a straight ball but the wind took it too far right.”
Despite bowing out, it was the farthest that Francoeur had ever gone in the Mass. Am and a performance he will look to build off of in next week’s New England Amateur.
