Christopher Clarey was sitting at a small table in the back room of his hometown Jabberwocky Bookstore, giving an interview, when a local patron approached, introduced himself and asked for a favor.
“I hope it’s okay if I ask you to sign this for me,” said the man while extending a copy of Clarey’s new book to him.
Of course, the new author obliged, and sketched his best signature with a small personalized note on the book’s Title Page before handing it back with a smile.
The two exchanged more pleasantries before the patron — a local tennis fan — turned to go back to his shopping.
For Clarey, these interactions are becoming more and more commonplace over the past couple of weeks.
But for the longtime West Newbury native, they don’t get any less flattering.
“I’ve been covering tennis tournaments for a long time now, so sometimes when you go to a tournament someone will recognize your byline,” said Clarey. “But it’s different with a book.”
Last Tuesday, Clarey released his first major published book “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer” to the U.S. market as well as to bookstores and shops in 16 other countries. The book was published by Twelve, an imprint of the publishing superpower Hachette, and in over 400 pages details Federer’s illustrious career — and the iconic era of men’s tennis we’ve seen over the past 20 years — through the eyes and stories of a journalist who has been there through it all.
It was a major project nearly 25 years in the making.
“I’ve been going into bookstores for so long now and going to the sports section and saying to myself, ‘Ah, I want to do one of these!” said Clarey, who has been a full-time tennis writer for the New York Times for the past 30 years. “I’ve been waiting to do this for about 20 years, and I’ve always wanted to do it.
“So for me, to be able to finally achieve it, whatever happens now, it’s just great to finally see it come to life. I was even getting a big kick out of sitting here and signing books!
“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing, and I’m in my mid-50s now so it’s nice to check some dream boxes at this point of life.”
For what’s felt like an eternity now, its been surreal moment after surreal moment for Clarey.
Even last Monday, just signing books at Newburyport’s Jabberwocky Bookstore, is a day that he won’t forget.
“Just to see it in my favorite local bookshop that I come to with my kids, to see them have it is such a great feeling,” said Clarey.
TRAVELING MAN
A son — and grandson — to Navy admirals, Clarey spent much of his early life traveling up and down the East and West coasts from one town to the next.
He got his degree from Williams College in Williamstown and, after graduation, spent the next year traveling around the world with his college roommate and best friend, Doug Robie. That sparked Clarey’s love for travel and, a journalist by trade, he knew he wanted to make a career in covering international sports.
“At the time, I was just sending my clips everywhere and hoping something would stick,” said Clarey. “After a little while, someone got in the ear of the New York Times sports editor and I started doing freelance work for them.
“That then turned into a contract with them which then turned into a full-time job.”
He married his wife, Virginie, in 1991, and the two lived in Paris for many years before moving to Segovia, Spain for eight years. In 2004, with the recommendation of Robie, who lived and still lives in Newburyport, Clarey and his wife moved with their three girls, Toscane, Sevine and Beryl, to West Newbury.
“We’ve always loved the area,” said Clarey. “We love it here. I may travel a lot, but have always felt like a big part of this community.”
ACING THE TENNIS BEAT
Clarey said that at the beginning he got started with the New York Times covering the Olympics, but transitioned to covering men’s tennis — a sport he had always loved — shortly after.
Flash forward over a decade, and a young man from Switzerland with the last name Federer entered the tennis scene.
He may not have known it at the time — and, who could of, really? — but Clarey was about to embark on a journey covering over two decades of perhaps the greatest era in men’s tennis.
“There have been other books about Roger,” said Clarey. “But I just felt like I got the chance to interview him in a lot of interesting places and had a sense of how global he was. I think what separates this book is the access to his rivals, like (Novak) Djokovic and (Rafael) Nadal. I’ve got to interview them a lot as well. I’ve known them since the beginning of their careers.
“So the book is about Roger for sure, but it’s also about this amazing era of men’s tennis, which has been tremendous.”
Without giving too much of the book away, Clarey was able to share some particularly fond anecdotes from his personal one-on-one interviews with Federer.
“The book opens with an interview in a car, at midnight, in Buenos Aires in Argentina, and I’m in the car waiting for him to show up,” began Clarey. “And he comes out of the back room and into the car, and it’s like a rock star thing. So I’m talking to him like ‘All right, this must happen to you all the time?’ And he said ‘No, this is new to me!’ Usually, they’re in their own little tennis bubble.
“So he was like a little kid he was so excited for the interview. And we had a long conversation through the streets of Argentina before we got back to his hotel.”
“Another time, I spent a day with him on his private plane. We were traveling to Chicago, and after flying in his private plane I was flying commercial back to Boston!
“So I’ve been lucky to have all of these opportunities to get to know him, as a journalist. He’s somebody who’s very natural. He’s very easy to communicate with.”
PURSUING A DREAM
After so many years covering the sport, and so many personal stories etched to memory, Clarey knew now was the time to finally follow his dream.
If not now, when?
Thankfully, after a lengthy pitch, Twelve publisher Sean Desmond believed in the book and bought it. And after years of careful planning, writing and editing, Clarey finally got to see his dream realized last week.
“It really is a powerful thing,” said Clarey. “I feel like I’ve written so much throughout my career that’s been short form, 1,000-word articles or columns or features. But to really be able to dig in to a project like this, and to organize it and structure it — which is one of the hardest things — and to make it happen, I feel like I had to push myself in a new way
“And that was tough, but really exciting.”
Actually, the reason why Clarey chose now was quite simple.
“I’ve had such great access to Federer and this generation of men’s tennis players for 20 years,” he said. “I really felt like if I didn’t do it, someone would have done it and I would have regretted it. So I didn’t want to have those regrets.
“I’d rather live with disappointment than regret.”
Well, as far as his first major release goes, there’s certainly no regret, as “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer” has received a growing list of positive reviews.
So will there be any more books on the way, Chris?
“I’m just going to enjoy this one for right now,” he said with a smile.
RAVE REVIEWS
West Newbury’s Christopher Clarey is receiving mountains of positive feedback for his first major publisher book “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer”
Here are a few of the many noteworthy reviews:
“Roger Federer is the most beautiful and balletic player I’ve ever seen. In this entertaining and deeply researched book, Christopher Clarey, the top tennis writer of today, tells the story of how Federer became one of our sport’s greatest champions and how much harder it was than he made it look.” — Billie Jean King, former World No. 1 professional tennis player.
”Christopher Clarey is a rare combination: the consummate insider with an objective lens. With THE MASTER, he delivers a deep and enlightening view of Roger’s life and career that sports fans will be parsing for decades.” — Jim Courier, former No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam singles champion.
“An iconic master in his own field, Christopher Clarey is the perfect writer to wrap up the gift that is Roger Federer’s career. You’re not going to get a better look into his life, personality, and character. Christopher got close but not too close to Roger to compromise his perspective on this great champion. He shows sides and layers of Roger through conversations and stories that we have never been privy to before. I have deep respect for Christopher’s fair and thoughtful journalism.” — Chris Evert, American former world No. 1 tennis player and winner of 18 Grand Slam singles championships.
