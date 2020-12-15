NEWBURYPORT — In a year when local races and fundraising events across the country have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the Maudslay Turkey Trot defied the odds by putting on a virtual race that was both a financial and competitive success.
Race organizer Mike Fiene of the Joppa Flats Running Club announced Monday that more than 250 runners took part in the 2020 Maudslay Turkey Trot, which was held over the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and allowed participants to run a 5K along any route of their choosing. Fiene said that with lower than usual expenses for the virtual race, the Joppa Flats Running Club will be able to donate the majority of the proceeds to local charities as it does every year.
Fiene also said they received more food donations this year than usual despite having fewer runners. He said they had collected at least 200 pounds of canned, bottled and boxed goods which will go to help locals in need. He also thanked the Institution for Savings for their contribution and the Riverwalk Brewery for helping distribute race t-shirts in their parking lot.
While more than 250 runners officially entered the race, only 68 submitted their times, and as a result those runners are the only ones included in the official results. Newburyport's Chris Kealey was the official winner, completing his 5K route in 18:16, and he was followed by Henry Walker (20:33), Stuart Olsen (22:18), Bob Strout (23:17) and Alex Gross (23:24) in the top five.
2020 Maudslay Turkey Trot
Place Name Group Time
1. Chris Kealey 50-59M 18:16
2 Henry Walker 10-13M 20:33
3. Stuart Olsen 50-59M 22:18
4. Bob Strout 60-99M 23:17
5. Alex Gross 10-13M 23:24
6. Theo Roberts 10-13M 23:35
7. Elise Blanchet 14-19F 23:55
8. Alex Whitmore 30-39M 24:21
9. Sean Gasbarro 10-13M 24:35
10. Samuel Lopez 10-13M 24:45
11. Robert Yim 10-13M 25:04
12. Emma MacIsaac 10-13F 25:15
13. Jeremiah Wallace 50-59M 25:30
14. Samuel LeMoine 10-13M 25:36
15. Tony Robillard 40-49M 25:40
16. Ryan Gasbarro 10-13M 25:50
17. Matilda Welch Mall 10-13F 25:54
18. Declan Hyer 10-13M 26:21
19. Kara Healey 30-39F 26:26
20. Eliot Mack 10-13M 26:30
21. Colleen King 30-39F 26:42
22. Maya LaRosa 10-13F 26:43
23. Devon Davis 10-13M 26:46
24. Tommy Lynch 10-13M 26:48
25. Lily DeJordy 10-13F 27:49
26. Erin Finn 40-49F 27:41
27. Ashley Rigby 30-39F 28:00
28. Deborah Casson 40-49F 28:15
29. Kriste D'Innocena 30-39F 28:23
30. Patrick Carroll 30-39M 28:33
31. Zoe Mahoney 20-29M 29:00
32. Charles Loughran 10-13M 29:48
33. Rourke Lee 10-13M 31:40
34. Andrew Bacher 20-29M 32:10
35. Lauren LaRosa 10-13F 32:19
36. Jeffrey Fecteau 50-59M 32:20
37. Hailey LaRosa 14-19F 32:21
38. Erin LaRosa 40-49F 32:22
39. Paul LaRosa 40-49M 32:23
40. Jacob Bacher 20-29M 32:25
41. Michael Bacher 60-99M 32:54
42. Isaac San Antoni 10-13M 33:23
43. Joseoh Terrasi 10-13M 33:25
44. Lauren Sager 30-39F 33:43
45. Jackson Padden 10-13M 34:14
46. Charlie Carner 10-13M 34:24
47. Melissa Marshall 50-59F 35:13
48. Samuel Hartford 10-13M 35:26
49. Rebecca Mountain 30-39F 35:52
50. Grace Daigle 10-13F 35:55
51. Jack Wasson 60-99M 36:08
52. Chris Blanchet 50-59F 36:08
53. Julia Blanchet 10-13F 36:08
54. Jennifer Mansfield 50-59F 36:13
55. Cortney Dore 30-39F 36:21
56. Russell Gill 60-99M 36:50
57. Regina Florentini 40-49F 36:51
58. Jacqui Olsen 40-49F 37:23
59. Sophia LeMoine 10-13F 37:45
60. Carragh Casellini 10-13F 37:47
61. London Harris 10-13F 37:48
62. Fay Gill 60-60F 38:00
63. Casey Cordelia 10-13F 40:39
64. Avery Colgate 10-13F 41:09
65. Martha Mahoney 50-59F 43:00
66. Don Hennigar 60-99M 45:00
67. Izayah Delva 10-13M 48:25
68. Morgan Chiu 10-13M 48:25
