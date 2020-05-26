Memory Lane: Newburyport hockey wins 2008-09 Division 2 state title

BOSTON — The Newburyport hockey team rewarded the swarms of fans who chose to follow the team to the TD Banknorth Garden on Saturday evening by claiming the first state title in program history.
Junior forward Derek Freeman lifted his team to a 4-3 overtime victory, deflecting a shot from Billy Eiserman past Canton goalie Mike Cahill. The Clippers (18-4-4) erupted into a team-wide celebration at the same rink that served as the site of a Boston Bruins victory over the Chicago Blackhawks hours earlier.
"It's a feeling like nothing else," Derek Freeman said. "No words can explain it. I filled up with tears of joy. I can't even believe that shot went in."
Newburyport returned to the Garden, formerly the Fleet Center, for a state title game for the first time since 1997. The Clippers fell to Hingham that season. This season, the Clippers earned the right to play at the Garden by advancing out of the Division 2 North bracket with four victories — three of which came against higher-seeded teams.
Throughout the state title charge, Newburyport's fan base grew. Clipper fans filled a section of the Garden opposite the team's bench on Saturday evening. Many of the students arrived on an MBTA train that departed Newburyport at 5:48 p.m., wearing maroon and crimson jerseys, T-shirts or jackets.
"Our fans have always been there for us," said Newburyport captain Kevin Holmes, who scored two goals. "All year, they've been supporting us. All the girls wear the jerseys. They're always there. We got it done for them."
Editor’s Note: With the spring high school season canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, we are taking a look back at some of the greatest moments in Greater Newburyport sports history. For today’s feature, we are reprinting the Daily News’ coverage of Newburyport hockey's 2009 Division 2 state championship victory originally published on Sunday, March 8, 2009.
The state title exceeds the best finish of any season during the Golden Era of the Newburyport program from 1984-1998. During that stretch, the Clippers qualified for 14 consecutive state tournaments, won seven Cape Ann League titles and made one appearance in a state title game.
Under sixth-year coach Paul Yameen, the Clippers appear to be orchestrating a return to the glory days. They have now qualified for the state tournament in five consecutive seasons, advancing to the Division 2 North semifinal three times. Over the last two seasons, the Clippers have logged a combined record of 33-11-10, including 7-1 in the postseason.
Newburyport encountered three different one-goal deficits (1-0, 2-1, 3-2) during Saturday's game. The Clippers never held a lead until Freeman netted the game-winner at 1:03 in overtime.
"This team wasn't going to be denied," Yameen said. "Each time we went down, we were confident. It's about working hard, working hard, working hard. That's what we did. They're very deserving of this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.