Merrimac's Freiermuth out for season at Penn State

Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth will miss the rest of his junior season at Penn State due to injury, a devastating setback to a Nittany Lions program that is already enduring a nightmarish 2020 season.
Widely considered one of the top tight ends in the nation, the former Pentucket and Brooks School suffered an undisclosed injury during Penn State’s second game of the year against Ohio State, according to Penn State head coach James Franklin. Freiermuth played through the injury in two more games before sitting out last Saturday’s game against Iowa, and Franklin said he subsequently opted to undergo season-ending surgery.
With its 41-21 loss to Iowa, Penn State is now 0-5 for the first time in school history.
Freiermuth finishes the year with 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. Overall he has 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns for his career, which is a school record for touchdown catches by a tight end.
The injury may also mean the end of Freiermuth’s illustrious college career. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound tight end is considered a possible first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and had he left school early after his sophomore year he would have been draft eligible and may have been a first-round pick in 2020 as well.
If his Penn State career is indeed over, then his last game will go down as one of his best. Freiermuth made seven catches for a career-high 113 yards in his team’s 30-23 loss to Nebraska, including a 74-yard catch where Freiermuth was tackled at the one-yard-line to set up teammate Devyn Ford for a goal line touchdown run two plays later.
