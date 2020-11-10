Meyers was really Pats "Superman"

Monday night wasn't pretty, but in the end the New England Patriots finally got over the hump.
After getting thoroughly outplayed over the first three quarters by the winless New York Jets, the Patriots finally took command in the fourth. The defense held the Jets to just four offensive plays in the fourth quarter, aided in large part by a crucial and redemptive interception by J.C. Jackson, and Cam Newton bounced back with a clean performance to keep New England within striking distance.
But the real hero was without a doubt Jakobi Meyers.
The second-year wide receiver enjoyed the best game of his career by far, tallying 12 catches on 14 targets for a career-high 169 yards in the team's 30-27 win. None of his catches were bigger than the last one, a 20-yard reception with three seconds left to set up Nick Folk's game-winning 51-yard field goal.
"I feel like we showed a lot of fight today, a lot of toughness," Meyers said afterwards. "We were never really out of the game, we always felt like we had a chance to be in it. It was definitely a momentum builder and we'll keep trying to build off of it, everyone will keep trying to step up and we're trying to take it into the next day moving forward."
A former undrafted free agent out of NC State, Meyers was the breakout star of training camp last summer and spent the 2019 season as New England's No. 4 receiver. This fall Meyers found himself glued to the bench for the first six games of the season, but starting in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers Meyers saw his role increase following a run of injuries at receiver. The 24-year-old has done nothing but produce since then.
"I'm just a young guy trying to take advantage of my opportunities," Meyers said. "The more they give me the more I'm going to try and do, and hopefully I can keep building and building and every week is better than the week before."
Meyers' ascension has been a game-changer for a Patriots' offense that had been hopelessly lacking a reliable pass catcher. While not the biggest or fastest guy on the field, Meyers boasts excellent route running skills and is quick enough to gain separation against almost anybody. He has become a crucial security blanket for Newton, who looked his way time and time again during Monday's comeback, and even when the Jets knew he was getting the ball they couldn't stop him.
Without Meyers the Patriots almost certainly would have lost — and losing a fifth straight game to the hopeless Jets would have been without question the most ignominious defeat of Bill Belichick's two-decade tenure with the Patriots. While the team is still facing long odds to make the playoffs at 3-5, Meyers is now by all accounts New England's best receiver, and even after Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry return from injury he should remain in the lineup if the Patriots do hope to make a second-half push down the stretch.
Obviously that will be up to Belichick when the time comes, but if Meyers keeps playing the way he did on Monday, it won't be a difficult call for the coaches.
"I've just got to keep putting good stuff on tape, keep working to get better every day," Meyers said. "It was a fun game, I'm not going to lie, it's fun to be out there with the team and enjoying every moment of it. So hopefully I can keep building on it and trying to get better."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
