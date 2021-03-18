BYFIELD — The momentum seemed to be slipping away. After winning the first two sets handily, Triton girls volleyball found itself in a tough back-and-forth in the third as Pentucket fought to keep the match alive. Pentucket was suddenly winning all the close volleys, and when the team closed out a 25-21 victory in the third, it suddenly seemed plausible that a shocking comeback could be brewing.
But then Mia Berardino stepped up to serve in the fourth, and any notion of an upset were quickly put to rest.
The Triton junior put on a show, scoring point after point to help the Vikings retake control and easily cruise to a 3-1 victory on Wednesday’s Senior Night match against Pentucket. Berardino finished with 14 aces to go along with 11 kills and five digs in the 25-14, 25-11, 21-25, 25-10 win, her latest standout performance following a similarly dominant showing in Monday’s win over Newburyport.
“She improves every day, she leads by example, she’s talking to the kids, she’s moving, she gets to the short balls that we have trouble with and she comes through when we need her,” said Triton coach Karen Christian, whose team improved to 3-1 with the win. “She’s able to make a bad set into a good attack. She’s great, and she’s surrounded by a nice supporting cast. She and Evelyn [Pearson] play off each other nicely as outside hitters, so there’s never any letup at any rotation.”
Though Berardino was a Daily News All-Star as a sophomore back in the fall of 2019, her improvement over the past year in a half has been substantial. That is thanks in large part to her offseason work playing club at Smash Volleyball, where she plays with and against some of the top year-round players in Eastern Massachusetts.
“It’s been great, I love the opportunity I have to play with such high level players from all around the area,” Berardino said. “That’s really improved my game because I’m getting balls hit at me so much faster and now I’m just really prepared so I can take it to this court.”
One of Berardino’s club competitors is Newburyport star Sydney Yim, who Berardino practices with when her 17s team works with Yim’s 18s team. Berardino said Yim is a tremendous player who she’s learned a lot from, and one of the best parts of the Fall 2 season has been taking the offseason lessons she’s learned and bringing them to the Cape Ann League courts.
That may not be good news for the rest of the league, as Triton collectively appears to have its best roster since the program’s founding in 2013. In addition to Berardino, Triton also has talented junior Molly Kimball (20 assists, four aces) and a dedicated senior class including Evelyn Pearson (five kills, five aces and four digs), Nicole Trotta (five aces), Jessica Manganello (three digs) and Emily Hoggard, who had a loud block to clinch the second set.
While a first-ever state tournament berth won’t be on the table this season, the Vikings do have a chance to earn the program’s highest finish in the CAL standings ever. And even if Triton still has a way to go to catch up to perennial superpower Lynnfield, Berardino said she thinks they have what it takes to push the Pioneers the next time they match up.
“I think our goal is to be a competitor that we haven’t been before,” Berardino said. “We lost to Lynnfield in three sets when we were at home, but I feel like we have a chance with them if we play our game and play hard. I personally really want to try and beat Lynnfield.”
Triton (3-1) will be at Ipswich on Monday, while Pentucket (0-3) will aim to bounce back on Monday at home against North Reading. Both of those matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.
