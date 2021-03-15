Defensive dominance!
If you like big plays on defense, Week 1 delivered the goods. Between the three local games there were a litany of huge defensive highlights that warrant mention. For starters, Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan may have made the interception of the year in Saturday’s Week 1 loss to Ipswich, making a diving pick on a screen pass that Amesbury coach Colin McQueen called one of the more incredible plays he’s ever seen. Brady Dore made a pick on a deep ball and Tim Gilleo had a big tackle for a loss to help get Amesbury the ball back late in the fourth quarter as well.
In the Newburyport game, senior John Donovan delivered a bone-crushing sack on the last play of the first half, and sophomore outside linebacker Jack Hadden made his presence felt with a fourth-down sack, two pass break-ups and a handful of clutch QB pressures, including one to force a bad throw picked off by Charlie Cahalane. Lucas Stallard also blocked an extra-point and there were plenty of other strong plays to go around.
Triton’s big highlight came in the third when a kickoff sailed over the Lynnfield kick returner’s head. Ty Scholtz and Dylan Watson chased the returner down, and when the Pioneer player picked it up at the 1-yard-line, the pair forced a fumble and Watson recovered for the touchdown. Kyle Scibetta also had a pick on a two-point conversion and Nate Miller had a pass break-up.
Strong start for Sullivan
After winning a hotly contested preseason quarterback competition, Newburyport junior Finn Sullivan enjoyed a strong start with three touchdowns in his team’s season debut. Sullivan rushed for a pair of touchdowns, hit Trevor Ward for a 21-yard passing touchdown and finished 8 for 10 with 152 yards plus 52 yards rushing. The junior also had a pick and a lost fumble on a bad snap, but overall coach Ben Smolski said it was a good season-opener for the Clipper signal caller.
Triton senior Kyle Odoy was also sharp in his first game back from last year’s season-ending shoulder injury. Odoy went 15 for 23 with 107 yards, rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns and generally kept the Vikings in the game against a strong Lynnfield squad. Amesbury’s Drew MacDonald completed his only pass attempt for eight yards in his debut as starting quarterback, adding 25 yards rushing, a 2-yard rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion run as well.
Winning in the trenches
Of all the positive takeaways from Newburyport’s win over Hamilton-Wenham on Friday, the biggest might have been the play of its offensive line. The group of John Donovan, Jack Roper, Brady Ford, Zach Wilson and Eamonn Sullivan were in full control and helped spring Newburyport’s ball carriers for huge gains all game long. Collectively Newburyport rushed for 351 yards on 39 carries (9 yards per carry), and by and large quarterback Finn Sullivan had all the time he needed in the pocket. Newburyport will be in great shape if this group continues to block at that level.
Golden boot
Walker Bartkiewicz was the most accomplished kicker in Newburyport High history, so no matter who was called upon to take his place, that person would have some big shoes to fill. But if Friday was any indication, the Clippers have a steady foot in Andrew Goodwin. The new senior, who came out for football for the first time this Fall 2 season, made five of six extra-point kicks in the 41-21 win over Hamilton-Wenham, and the lone miss was blocked.
Triton kicker Eliot Lent also had a strong first game, making all three of his extra-point kicks against Lynnfield.
Coming up next
Friday, March 19
Manchester Essex at Triton, 5 p.m.
Newburyport at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 20
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 1 p.m.
Week 1 Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Car Yds TD
J. Buontempo, Nbpt 14 120 2
T. Ward, Nbpt 3 94 0
K. Odoy, Tri 22 82 2
K. Donovan, Ames 12 66 1
K. Scibetta, Tri 11 53 0
F. Sullivan, Nbpt 6 52 2
Passing
Name, School Att Com Yds TD
F. Sullivan, Nbpt 8 10 152 1
K. Odoy, Tri 15 23 107 0
D. MacDonald, Ames 1 1 8 0
Receiving
Name, School C Yds TD
T. Ward, Nbpt 3 64 1
J. Buontempo, Nbpt 1 63 0
A. Lentz, Tri 4 40 0
J. Leonard, Tri 4 20 0
J. Hadden, Nbpt 2 19 0
CAL Standings
Kinney Division
School Record Win%
Newburyport 1-0 1.00
Lynnfield 1-0 1.00
North Reading 1-0 1.00
Triton 0-1 0.00
Pentucket 0-0 0.00
Baker Division
School Record Win%
Ipswich 1-0 1.00
Amesbury 0-1 0.00
Ham-Wen 0-1 0.00
Man-Essex 0-1 0.00
