Monday Morning Blitz: Amesbury's Donovan, Dore finish as area's top rushers

Top performers
Congratulations to Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan and Brady Dore, who finished as the area’s two top rushers with 444 and 434 yards rushing respectively to lead the Greater Newburyport region this Fall 2 season. Donovan was also the area’s top points scorer (44) and was tied with Triton’s Kyle Odoy for most rushing touchdowns (6). In terms of passing, Odoy (586 passing yards) very narrowly edged Newburyport’s Finn Sullivan (583), though Sullivan led the area in completion percentage (66.3%) and touchdown passes (7). Newburyport’s Trevor Ward was the area’s top receiver with 21 catches for 282 yards and five touchdown catches, followed by Triton’s Jared Leonard (18 catches, 184 yards, 2 TDs), Pentucket’s Silas Bucco (18 catches, 169 yards) and Triton’s Alden Lentz (19 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD).
Talented QB crop
Amid the weird Fall 2 circumstances, this was a pretty strong year across the board for our local quarterbacks. Newburyport’s Finn Sullivan and Triton’s Kyle Odoy both turned in similarly productive years both through the air and on the ground, Pentucket’s Chase Dwight flashed some potential, and while his production was far less on paper thanks to Amesbury’s run-heavy Straight-T offense, Drew MacDonald deftly led his team to one of its best seasons in recent memory.
While Odoy will be moving on to the U.S. Naval Academy, the other three quarterbacks should all be back for their senior years this coming fall. Joining them should be Georgetown’s Anthony Plumb, who would have been the Royals’ starting quarterback this season and who threw for 2,836 yards and 27 touchdown passes as a sophomore on JV during the 2019 season.
Fantasy Bracketology
There won’t be a state tournament for football this season, and with the uneven number of games it’s really difficult to try and accurately surmise how the MIAA’s official power rankings might have seeded an official bracket. Despite all of that, we can at least say that Amesbury certainly would have been among the top seeds in the Division 5 North tournament under normal circumstances.
Based on each team’s records and with a little bit of speculating, we can gather that defending Super Bowl champion Swampscott (3-1) and Amesbury (5-1) would have earned the top two seeds, followed by some combination of Bedford and Lynnfield (both 5-2) as the 3 and 4 seeds. Newburyport (3-2) would have likely come in at No. 5, and the last three teams would have been Weston (2-3), Watertown (2-4) and Saugus (2-5) in some order.
Assuming Swampscott and Amesbury got the chance and won their first two home tournament games, this would have marked the third straight year that the Big Blue and Indians would have faced off for the Division 5 North title.
Week 7 Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Car Yds TD
B. Dore, Ames. 8 103 2
J. Tilton, Ames. 10 48 1
K. Donovan, Ames. 5 44 0
H. O’Neill, Ames. 5 27 0
J. Lopez, Ames. 3 25 1
Passing
Name, School Att Com Yds TD
C. Dwight, Pent. 21 34 208 1
D. MacDonald, Ames. 3 4 107 2
Receiving
Name, School C Yds TD
S. Bucco, Pent. 9 82 0
A. Melone, Pent. 1 67 1
K. Heidt, Ames. 1 67 1
C. St. Louis, Pent. 5 31 0
T. Gilleo, Ames. 1 22 0
CAL Standings
Kinney Division
School Record Win%
Lynnfield 5-2 .714
North Reading 4-2 .666
Newburyport 3-2 .600
Pentucket 0-5 .000
Triton 0-5 .000
Baker Division
School Record Win%
Ipswich 6-0 1.00
Amesbury 5-1 .833
Ham-Wen 2-4 .333
Man-Essex 1-5 .166
