Stonehill College football commit Kyle Donovan has exceeded his already high expectations for Amesbury this year, and on Saturday he helped will his team to a bruising win over Hamilton-Wenham. Donovan was the area’s most productive offensive player in Week 2, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns on only 10 carries. He and Newburyport’s Jacob Buontempo are in a dead heat for the area’s rushing crown so far, with Buontempo posting 186 yards and three touchdowns compared to Donovan 170 yards and three touchdowns through two games.
Cape Ann League football fans hoping for the chance to attend road games this Fall 2 season will be happy to hear that Lynnfield High welcomed a small contingent of Newburyport fans at Saturday’s game, opening the doors to the parents of the Clippers’ seniors. That will be especially encouraging for Pentucket, which opens its season at Lynnfield this Friday and will play its entire season on the road. The league’s schools plan to continue evaluating their attendance policies weekly, and the hope is that as the season goes along schools will be able to steadily open their gates to a wider group of fans.
For all of the trouble that Newburyport had in Saturday’s loss to Lynnfield, one area where the Clippers were unequivocally dominant was in the pass rush. Newburyport consistently got to Lynnfield quarterback Austin Sutera, bringing down the Pioneer senior five times for a combined loss of 58 yards. Four of those sacks came on either third or fourth down, and six different players got in on the action. Lucas Stallard had 1.5 sacks, Andrew Cullen and Zach Wilson had one each and Nic Colella, Jack Hadden and John Donovan had half a sack each.
While many of the area’s top players so far have been productive in the past, one comparative newcomer who is enjoying a breakout season has been Triton’s Kyle Scibetta. The two-way Viking standout has made an impact on both sides of the ball, serving as Triton’s primary running back while also making some key plays defensively, including a sack, a tackle for a loss, and a QB pressure in Friday’s loss to Manchester Essex.
Friday, March 26
Newburyport at Triton, 5 p.m.
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Amesbury at Manchester Essex, 1 p.m.
Week 2 Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Car Yds TD
K. Donovan, Ames. 10 104 2
B. Dore, Ames. 10 89 1
K. Odoy, Tri. 19 89 0
J. Buontempo, Nbpt. 18 66 1
J. Tilton, Ames. 9 56 1
Passing
Name, School Att Com Yds TD
K. Odoy, Tri. 15 21 106 1
F. Sullivan, Nbpt. 11 22 78 0
D. MacDonald, Ames. 2 6 55 0
Receiving
Name, School C Yds TD
J. Leonard, Tri. 6 58 0
T. Ward, Nbpt. 4 33 0
B. Dore, Ames. 1 30 0
A. Lentz, Tri. 5 26 1
J. Tilton, Ames. 1 25 0
CAL Standings
Kinney Division
School Record Win%
Lynnfield 2-0 1.00
Newburyport 1-1 .500
North Reading 1-1 .500
Triton 0-2 .000
Pentucket 0-0 .000
Baker Division
School Record Win%
Ipswich 2-0 1.00
Amesbury 1-1 .500
Man-Essex 1-1 .500
Ham-Wen 0-2 .000
