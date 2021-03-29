Big play Trevor
Newburyport's Trevor Ward has been a dynamic playmaker all throughout his high school career, but this Fall 2 season the senior has really stepped up his game. Through three games Ward has been by far the area's most prolific and efficient all-around player on offense, boasting the region's highest yards per play on both rushing and passing plays.
Following his five-catch, 113-yard effort against Triton, Ward now has 12 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns on the season, good for 17.5 yards per reception. He also has 150 yards rushing on 10 carries, giving him 15.0 yards per carry, and combine those together Ward has 360 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches, good for 16.3 yards per touch.
The only other player in the area who is even close to that productive and efficient is teammate Jacob Buontempo, who has 302 yards from scrimmage on 47 touches (6.42 yards per touch).
Dynamic debut
While the ending wasn't what they would have wanted, Friday was otherwise a solid debut for the Pentucket football team. The offense's performance was particularly eye-opening, as the largely new cast of skill position players stepped into new roles and demonstrated some real promise. Junior quarterback Chase Dwight looked good passing (19 of 28, 154 yards) and running (43 yards on 14 carries) in his first career start under center, and receivers Cam St. Louis (six catches, 61 yards), Silas Bucco (six catches, 55 yards) and Will Sutton (three catches, 29 yards, TD) made some nice plays, particularly on screens and short routes. Pentucket was held to just 70 yards rushing on 27 carries (2.6 yards), but given the circumstances it seems fair to avoid drawing any conclusions on that front until Pentucket has played at least one more game.
Pitching a shutout
Amesbury turned in the best defensive performance by an area team this season on Saturday, holding Manchester Essex to just 141 yards of total offense in a hard-fought 8-0 shutout win. The Indians also came through in the clutch by holding the Hornets out of the end zone on a goal line stand late in the first half, with Manchester Essex getting to the Amesbury five before the Indians stopped them on four straight plays to keep the game scoreless.
Editor's Note
In case anyone hasn't heard through other channels, The Daily News and its parent company have been experiencing a significant computer system issue over the past week, and as a result nobody at the paper or any of its affiliates have had access to company email or voicemail since last Sunday, March 21. That means if you have tried to contact me at my mcerullo@newburyportnews.com address since then, I have not gotten your email. I promise I have not been ignoring you!
Until the issue is resolved, anyone with questions, concerns, tips, scores or local sports briefs they'd like in the paper can contact me at mcerullo11@gmail.com, and you can also reach out to me via direct message on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Coming up next
Friday, April 2
Ipswich at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
North Reading at Amesbury, 1 p.m.
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1 p.m.
Week 3 Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Car Yds TD
B. Dore, Ames. 11 83 0
K. Donovan, Ames. 7 54 0
K. Odoy, Tri. 16 51 2
T. Ward, Nbpt. 4 49 0
C. Dwight, Pent. 14 43 0
Passing
Name, School Att Com Yds TD
C. Dwight, Pent. 19 28 154 1
K. Odoy, Tri. 16 33 144 0
F. Sullivan, Nbpt. 10 12 136 2
D. MacDonald, Ames. 1 6 4 0
Receiving
Name, School C Yds TD
T. Ward, Nbpt. 5 113 2
C. St. Louis, Pent. 6 61 0
S. Bucco, Pent. 6 55 0
A. Lentz, Tri. 4 47 0
J. Leonard, Tri. 4 40 0
CAL Standings
Kinney Division
School Record Win%
Lynnfield 3-0 1.00
Newburyport 2-1 .667
North Reading 2-1 .667
Pentucket 0-1 .000
Triton 0-3 .000
Baker Division
School Record Win%
Ipswich 2-0 1.00
Amesbury 2-1 .667
Man-Essex 1-2 .333
Ham-Wen 0-3 .000
