Monday Morning Blitz: Triton's Odoy earns admittance to U.S. Naval Academy

Odoy to Navy
Last week Triton quarterback Kyle Odoy was the subject of our weekly Friday feature, and prior to the story’s publication the senior indicated that he was applying to the U.S. Naval Academy and was essentially just waiting to find out if he would be cleared medically. Shortly after that conversation the family got great news, and now Odoy has officially earned admittance to the prestigious service academy.
Though Odoy will not play football at Navy, earning acceptance to the school is a huge accomplishment. Applicants must have the recommendation of an official source like a member of Congress, boast substantial academic qualifications and meet rigorous fitness criteria. Even with all of that in hand, the application process is extremely competition, with fewer than 10% of applicants earning admittance in a given year.
Running wild
Generally we haven’t seen too many huge rushing performances this season, with Amesbury’s Kyle Donovan (twice) and Newburyport’s Jacob Buontempo the only local players to top 100 yards in a game so far coming into this weekend. Newburyport’s Finn Sullivan and Triton’s Kyle Scibetta and Kyle Odoy all joined that club on Friday, however, with all three enjoying spectacular all-around performances.
Sullivan rushed for a career-high 169 yards, the highest total by an area player this season, while scoring a 20-yard rushing touchdown along with 127 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Scibetta had 144 yards rushing plus 67 yards receiving to total 211 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns, and Odoy topped 100 yards rushing for the first time this season, going for 103 yards and a touchdown (126 yards if you don’t include the yards lost on two sacks) while also passing for 165 yards and another touchdown.
Amesbury trending up
Ipswich football clearly established itself as the top team in the Cape Ann League this Friday, blowing out fellow unbeaten Lynnfield 33-7 in a game that was even more lopsided than the final score would suggest. That result will probably come as a relief to Newburyport, which also got pounded by the Tigers two weeks ago, but it really should encourage Amesbury, who gave Ipswich its best game of the season in a 17-14 loss on opening night. Amesbury nearly won that game, falling short on the final fourth quarter drive, and since then Amesbury has progressively gotten stronger as the year’s gone along. Amesbury was off this past weekend but will have a chance to make a statement on Saturday against Pentucket before hosting Newburyport in what could be an epic season finale.
McGee named Florida All-State
When the pandemic postponed the high school football season in Massachusetts, Newburyport’s Gus McGee went to dramatic lengths to ensure he’d have a chance to play. The former St. John’s Prep star’s family relocated to Florida and McGee and his brother Miles transferred to Miami prep powerhouse Christopher Columbus High School.
The move paid off in spades. Not only did Christopher Columbus win the Tri-County championship last fall, but the senior tight end also earned a Division 1 FBS opportunity to play at San Diego State. This past weekend McGee earned another major honor, as he was named as the lone tight end to the Florida Division 8A All-State team by FloridaHSFootball.com. Division 8A is Florida’s top division (equivalent to Massachusetts’ Division 1) and the All-State list includes a litany of major Division 1 commits.
Coming up next
Friday, April 16
North Reading at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
Lynnfield at Triton, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Pentucket at Amesbury, 1 p.m.
Week 5 Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Car Yds TD
F. Sullivan, Nbpt. 15 169 1
K. Scibetta, Tri. 20 144 2
K. Odoy, Tri. 21 103 1
C. Dwight, Pent. 10 41 1
J. Buontempo, Nbpt. 10 38 0
Passing
Name, School Att Com Yds TD
K. Odoy, Tri. 12 24 165 1
F. Sullivan, Nbpt. 12 18 127 3
C. Dwight, Pent. 6 15 48 0
Receiving
Name, School C Yds TD
K. Scibetta, Tri. 2 67 1
T. Ward, Nbpt. 5 64 2
A. Lentz, Tri. 6 48 0
L. Stallard, Nbpt. 4 43 1
S. Bucco, Pent. 3 32 0
CAL Standings
Kinney Division
School Record Win%
Lynnfield 4-1 .800
Newburyport 3-2 .600
North Reading 3-2 .600
Pentucket 0-3 .000
Triton 0-4 .000
Baker Division
School Record Win%
Ipswich 4-0 1.00
Amesbury 3-1 .750
Ham-Wen 2-3 .400
Man-Essex 1-4 .200
