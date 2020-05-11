LOWELL — Max McKenzie and Jared Drouin both enjoyed successful high school basketball careers at Triton. The two were each contributors to the 2017 team that reached the state tournament for the first time in 16 years, and McKenzie earned All-CAL honors as a senior in 2019 after leading the Vikings back to the tournament once again.
Though good high school players, neither expected to continue their careers in college. Both went on to attend UMass Lowell, a Division 1 program in the Northeast Conference, and upon their arrival they expected to primarily focus on their academics, with maybe a little bit of intramural ball during their free time.
As luck would have it, both wound up finding a home on the school’s powerhouse club team, and this spring the pair helped the River Hawks capture a national championship.
The UMass Lowell men’s club basketball team dominated its competition, going a perfect 18-0 to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the country by the National Club Basketball Association. All five of the team’s starters earned All-American honors and the majority of the team’s wins came in blowout fashion.
“Everyone on the team is always involved and ready to come into practice and make their teammates better,” said Drouin, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Rowley. “It’s a good opportunity to go out and show what you can do and put the team and school on the map.”
The championship was a tremendous accomplishment for a team that had been striving to break through following a disappointing first-round exit in last year’s NCBBA National Championship tournament — though it came in bittersweet fashion. Because this year’s national championship tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the River Hawks did not get to take on the nation’s best like they’d hoped and were instead crowned national champs by virtue of their No. 1 ranking.
Even still, the team was grateful that its efforts paid off in a meaningful way.
“Everyone was excited that the work and time they put in was going to be recognized, because we’ve always been kind of slept on,” Drouin said. “So it was good to be recognized for once as one of the best teams.”
Drouin and McKenzie both joined the club program shortly after arriving at UMass Lowell. Drouin said he came out after visiting the club’s booth at the university’s student activities fair the fall of his freshman year in 2018, and McKenzie joined at Drouin’s recommendation when he got to Lowell the following year.
The moment they got on the court, both could immediately see that they weren’t in the Cape Ann League anymore.
“I saw all the players around practicing and running pickup, so I hopped in the games with them and I realized how good they were,” said McKenzie, a Salisbury resident who just wrapped up his freshman year. “So I thought it would be awesome to join and get better.”
After the team’s early tournament exit the prior year — and the long, dour drive back to campus from South Bend, Indiana that followed — the River Hawks were determined to prove themselves heading into the season.
“We had a lot of guys who had been on the team for a couple of years,” said Drouin, who has never lost a regular season game in two years with the club. “So they had a leadership role that they sort of took upon themselves to keep everyone involved and make everyone better.”
“They had a lot of motivation to get back, so those seniors pushed us so hard in practice,” McKenzie said. “We just went to work every day.”
Despite their dominance, UMass Lowell needed most of the season to climb to the top of the rankings. The River Hawks trailed Ohio State for much of the year, only catching the Buckeyes in the final few games.
As it turned out, that last push put UMass Lowell over the top. Now the River Hawks are looking forward to next year, when they hope for a chance to properly defend their title.
