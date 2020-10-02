AMESBURY — For many years Amesbury was the premier field hockey power in the Cape Ann League. Throughout longtime coach Gail Kelleher’s 39-year tenure the Indians were regularly in contention, winning 17 CAL titles, with the most recent coming in 2004.
But over the past 15 years the Indians have steadily seen their fortunes decline, a trend that started in Kelleher’s final years and continued after succeeding coach Bethany Noseworthy took over in 2009. While the Indians have remained highly respected for their sportsmanship and character, the wins have become hard to come by, with Amesbury winning just one game in each of the last three seasons, and no CAL games since 2016.
Now following Noseworthy’s retirement, new coach Kerri Doherty is hoping to help turn things around.
One of the greatest players to ever come through the CAL, Doherty is a former Lynnfield High star (Class of 2001) who went on to become an All-American at Boston College. She has spent the past three years serving as an assistant at her alma mater Lynnfield, helping lead the Pioneers to a Division 2 North sectional title and a trip to the state semifinals last fall.
Despite being in a great spot, Doherty jumped at the opportunity when the Amesbury job opened up. Besides providing an opportunity to become a head coach, Amesbury also offered the chance to stay in the CAL and lead a program that once ranked as her toughest rival back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“I played in the CAL, I love this league, I think it’s a very competitive league for field hockey and produces a lot of great players,” Doherty said. “I think there’s a lot of pride and history that Amesbury field hockey has been known for. When I played they were a powerhouse so I’m looking forward to helping them back in contention and hopefully make an impact in this league.”
Building Amesbury back into title contention will take time, but Doherty already has the buy in from her players. The Indians return eight starters and 17 varsity players overall from last fall’s team, and Doherty said they spent the summer working out almost every day to prepare for the season — even though none of them knew for sure if there would even be a fall season at all.
“They worked their butts off this summer, and they’re going in the right direction,” Doherty said. “I’ve been impressed with their conditioning and the work they’ve put in, they show up every day and they want to work hard.”
Settling in as a first-year head coach would be a challenge any year, but Doherty faces the added difficulty posed by the pandemic. This fall field hockey will be played with extensive safety modifications, the most notable being that games will be played seven-on-seven instead of the usual 11-on-11. Coupled with the elimination of penalty corners and the wearing of masks during play, the Indians will have to adjust to a whole new game on the fly.
“It is a challenge, it’s going to take flexibility, some people will be put in different spots, because it’s not a 11 v. 11 game anymore,” Doherty said. “So I’ve been trying different things in practice in terms of different formats each day, working on different lines, different shifts with playing time, but it’s going to come down to passing, communication, ball movement and fitness.”
Amesbury opens its season at Georgetown on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
