Newburyport vs. Triton hockey has always been one of the region’s most intense rivalries. No matter who else is on the schedule or where the teams are in the standings, the annual matchups are among the highlights of the winter calendar and two of the most important games the teams play all year.
This year the pandemic took away a lot of things. There was no state tournament, no non-conference schedule, no Newburyport Bank Classic and only a half season’s worth of games. Teams played in front of empty stands and COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted every team’s schedule in one way or another.
But even in a year where everything else was stripped away, Newburyport and Triton still shone through and delivered arguably the best and most meaningful series in the rivalry’s history.
Boasting senior-laden squads who stood as the clear top teams in the Cape Ann League, the Clippers and Vikings played an epic four-game series that wasn’t decided until the final minutes of the season. The teams tied 4-4 in a non-league appetizer, split their two league matchups, finished with identical 8-1-1 records to earn CAL co-champion honors and then played an absolute classic in the CAL Tournament final, with Ryan Archer’s game-winning goal finally giving Newburyport the edge.
“I think it was our Super Bowl every time we played against them,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “Obviously we share the same rink and they’re very familiar with each other. It’s almost like a sibling rivalry type of thing and our guys really embraced it this year.”
Even without the pandemic, this year’s series had all the makings of something special. This was the first season since two-time defending CAL champion Masconomet left for the Northeastern Conference, and while Newburyport and Triton are always competitive, they are rarely as evenly matched as they were this winter.
“If you look at our teams I think we’re very similar,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “We have a good amount of seniors, they do too. They were very successful last year. We played them a couple of times and they went down to the wire. Anyone who saw the games saw they were very evenly matched, high compete level, very fun to be a part of.”
Given the teams’ quality and the expectations each had, the rivalry also elevated a season that could have potentially been a huge bummer. Triton is coming off its best two-season run in three decades and this year’s team could have made a deep run in the tournament again. Newburyport, meanwhile, usually plays one of the hardest schedules in the state and could have made some real noise, so not having those opportunities could have led to a lot of “what if” regrets.
Instead, the Clippers and Vikings had each other, and at least for this year, that was enough.
“It was a special season and an interesting season,” Sheehan said. “We’ll definitely remember it.”
No new Century Club additions
Last winter Pentucket’s Richie Hardy became the latest addition to the Greater Newburyport area’s Century Club, and this year he became the all-time leading scorer in Pentucket hockey history. Hardy finished his career with 61 goals and 66 assists for 127 career points, making him 26th in area history and the region’s No. 2 boys scorer of the 21st century.
It could be a while before another local even gets close to those totals.
With the pandemic-shortened season and correspondingly light scoring totals, there are no locals currently on pace to reach 100 career points. The pandemic also cost Triton’s James Tatro the opportunity to reach the mark, as the senior forward likely would have reached 100 points had he played a normal-length season.
Tatro still came close, tallying 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in 11 games played. That gave him 39 goals and 50 assists for 89 career points, and with a 2.3 point-per-game scoring average this winter Tatro probably would have gotten close to 110 points had Triton played 20 regular season games plus the state tournament.
So while Tatro won’t go down as a Century Club member like his former teammate Sam Rennick, he does deserve recognition as one of the program’s all-time great scorers.
Watch out for Bell
Newburyport girls hockey exceeded expectations in its inaugural season, finishing 7-4-2 overall to come in third in the Northeastern Hockey League. There are a lot of reasons why the Clippers were able to compete right out of the gate, but No. 1 on the list is that Newburyport found an answer to its biggest question – who was going to play goalie?
For the last four years, Newburyport’s Molly Elmore has ranked as one of the top goalies in the state, leading the Masconomet girls co-op on a pair of Final Four runs while raking up accolades left and right. But when Newburyport broke off to form its own program, it did not inherit Elmore, who graduated just prior to the split and is now playing Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart.
Instead the Clippers turned to Triton eighth grader Allie Bell, and the youngster rewarded her team with four shutouts and confident, consistent play throughout the season. Bell still has four years of high school hockey ahead of her, and after helping beat Beverly 1-0 back on Feb. 10 she earned a colossal endorsement from her coach, who would know a good goalie when she sees one.
“She’s got a great career ahead of her,” said Newburyport coach Melissa Pacific, a former Division 1 college goalie at Ohio State who was twice a member of the under-22 U.S. Women’s National Team. “She’s great, she’s going to have a lot of opportunity.”
