For better or worse, the 2020-21 school year will go down as one of the most memorable in history. Between the safety protocols, remote and hybrid schooling, coronavirus-induced disruptions and the general sense of anxiety, it’s mostly been a lot of “worse.”
But at Newburyport High, this year also has the potential to go down as something more. It could prove to be among the most successful athletic years in the school’s history.
Dating back to the fall, Newburyport athletics has enjoyed a run of success unlike any in recent memory. Across the board the Clippers have competed at the highest level, and through the winter the school’s programs have captured six Cape Ann League titles – including three undefeated regular seasons – while nearly all the rest were either right in the championship hunt or were at least broadly successful relative to expectations.
Let’s start with the winter teams. This past week Newburyport’s boys and girls basketball teams wrapped up undefeated regular seasons, and the boys won the CAL vs. Cancer tournament title to finish a perfect 12-0. The boys won their third consecutive CAL Kinney title, while the girls ended Pentucket’s six-year reign atop the standings to capture their first title since 2011, though Pentucket got revenge in the tournament to spoil the Clipper girls’ own dreams of perfection.
On the ice, Newburyport boys hockey has reasserted itself as the class of the league, going 10-1-1 to win the program’s first CAL title since 2018. The Clippers shared the regular season honor with Triton, but after missing the state tournament in 2020 Newburyport proved itself against reigning Division 2 North finalists, playing the Vikings to an even match through three regular season games before beating them once and for all in a 3-2 thriller in Friday’s CAL Tournament championship game.
Meanwhile, Newburyport girls hockey exceeded expectations in its inaugural season. The Clippers finished 7-4-2 in a tough Northeastern Hockey League field while also sweeping their two-game series against former co-op partners Masconomet. Newburyport also has a core of talented underclassmen who should keep the Clippers in contention for years to come.
Take it back a bit further to the fall, and Newburyport’s run of dominance is even more thorough.
Newburyport boys soccer and golf both enjoyed their most successful seasons ever, with the boys soccer team going 7-1-2 to capture a share of the program’s first CAL title while the golf team ran the table to finish 10-0, winning the CAL title while completing the team’s first undefeated season. The field hockey team also enjoyed its best season in nearly a decade, going 8-2 to capture the program’s first CAL title since 2011.
Even the teams that didn’t win their respective CAL titles were among the best in the league. Both the boys and girls cross country teams finished 5-1 despite spending their entire season on the road and without their Hall of Fame head coach, and the girls soccer team finished 4-3-3 in a super competitive year within the league.
How far could these teams have gone if given the chance to compete in the state tournament? We’ll never know, but we do know these athletes have taken the limited opportunity they’ve had and run with it.
And now with the ‘Fall 2’ and spring seasons on the horizon, it’s fair to ask. What else might Newburyport’s student-athletes have in store?
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
