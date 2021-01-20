All of the momentum was tilting Amesbury’s way. Trailing Newburyport by 19 points at halftime, the Indians came out of the gate with a renewed purpose and shut the Clippers down. By the time the third quarter was over Amesbury had cut the deficit to three and looked poised to flip the script on the unbeaten CAL Kinney champions.
But instead, Newburyport took Amesbury’s best punch and responded with a knockout blow of its own.
Newburyport buried Amesbury in the fourth quarter, erupting for 29 points to race back in front for a decisive 80-52 victory. Jacob Robertson (21 points) delivered the dagger, knocking down two 3-pointers in quick succession midway through the fourth to help push the Clippers back ahead by 19, all but ending any hopes of an Amesbury comeback.
Newburyport coach David Clay said afterwards that it all came down to defense.
“The kids really just stepped up and made some big stops in crucial times. Everyone chipped in and hit big shots here and there, I think we limited our turnovers, which helped,” Clay said. “Defensively they’re really coming together and they’re starting to realize their potential defensively, and offensively we’re trying to take from our defense and work off that.”
Prior to Amesbury’s big run Newburyport had been in command. The Clippers led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter and 41-22 at halftime, but once the third began Amesbury got into a groove on both sides of the ball, with Matthew Welch leading the way offensively by scoring 11 of his 19 points in the third while the Indians collectively stymied Newburyport into a series of bad looks and turnovers.
All told Amesbury outscored Newburyport 26-10 in the third and trailed only 51-48 heading into the fourth, but from that point on Newburyport reasserted itself and wound up finishing the game on a 29-4 run. In addition to Robertson, the Clippers also got big contributions from Trevor Ward (10 points), Ronan Brown (9 points) and Tommy Jahn (8 points), and collectively eight different Clippers combined to knock down 11 3-pointers. Amesbury was led by Welch, Rocco Kokinacis (12 points) and Cam Keliher (9 points on three 3-pointers).
Newburyport is now 6-0 on the season and will be at Rockport on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Amesbury falls to 1-1 and is at Lynnfield on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Newburyport 80, Amesbury 52
Newburyport (80): Fehlner 3-0-7, Brown 3-2-9, Bovee 1-0-3, Acton 2-0-4, Scali 1-0-3, Sullivan 1-0-3, White 1-0-2, Cahalane 0-0-0, Gagnon 2-0-5, Robertson 6-5-21, Cullen 3-0-6, Ward 4-1-10, Jahn 4-0-8, Thoreson 0-0-0. Totals: 31-8-80
Amesbury (52): Keliher 3-0-9, M. Heidt 0-0-0, Kokinacis 5-0-12, Hallinan 2-0-4, Davis 0-0-0, Donovan 4-0-8, Collins 0-0-0, Welch 7-4-19, Daileanes 0-0-0, Gjikopulli 0-0-0, K. Heidt 0-0-0. Totals: 21-4-52
3-pointers: N — Robertson 4, Ward, Gagnon, Sullivan, Scali, Bovee, Brown, Fehlner; A — Keliher 3, Kokinacis 2, Welch
Newburyport (6-0): 21 20 10 29 — 80
Amesbury (1-1): 16 6 26 4 — 52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.