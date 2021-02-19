NEWBURYPORT — When the final buzzer sounded, the freshly minted CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Tournament champion Newburyport boys basketball team immediately turned and rushed out the gymnasium door. Not to duck out on their coaches, the refs or their opponents from North Reading, but to celebrate with the only fans who had gotten to watch them play in person all season, their parents.
After a season played in empty gyms with nobody but each other to cheer themselves on, Newburyport got to finish an all-time great season with a small but dedicated group of parents in attendance, most of whom watched from the second-floor balcony while a couple of senior parents were allowed courtside.
With the biggest home crowd of the year on hand, the Clippers beat North Reading 65-50 to win the tournament championship and cap off a perfect season that will go down in the history books as one of the best and weirdest in program history.
"I'm so glad they were able to see them, especially the senior parents to be on the floor with them," said Newburyport coach Dave Clay. "It's just a special night considering everything that's going on."
Newburyport controlled the game from start to finish, and while North Reading was competitive throughout and never allowed the Clippers to run away with it, the Hornets couldn't make enough shots down the stretch to truly threaten the CAL champs.
That was in large part thanks to the efforts of senior Jacob Robertson, who saved his best performance of the season for last to lead the Clippers. Robertson scored 13 points in the first quarter and had 19 points at halftime to stake Newburyport out to a 35-22 lead, and after a comparatively quiet third quarter he dropped nine points down the stretch to finish with a season-high 29 points in the win.
Meanwhile, junior Max Gagnon followed his terrific semifinal performance on Wednesday with another big outing, scoring 10 points on a series of drives and 3-pointers while adding strong defense at key points, and Tommy Jahn had nine points as well, including the two fourth quarter free throws that effectively iced the game.
"It's definitely exciting," said Robertson, who finished with exactly 20.0 points per game on the year, of the championship finish. "It was a great group, great to be together and it will be good to celebrate."
With the win Newburyport finishes the year undefeated at 12-0, a remarkable achievement given all the adversity every team playing through the pandemic has faced this winter. The Clippers also won their third straight regular season championship, and while a deep state tournament run won't be in the cards this year, Clay said his players deserve all the credit in the world for keeping the season on track when all it would have taken was one misstep to send everything off the rails.
"I'm just so proud of these guys," Clay said. "They did all the things off the court to keep themselves safe and keep our team playing and they're fine young men, they really are. Their parents have raised them so well."
North Reading was led by John Jennings (15 points) and Cody Cannalonga (11 points) as the Hornets finished 5-6 on the year.
Robertson etches name in record books
While the pandemic prevented Jacob Robertson from playing enough games to join the 1,000-point club, the senior standout was able to break one significant school record on Thursday. With his six 3-pointers against North Reading, Robertson set a new program record for career 3-pointers with 184, breaking the previous school record of 183 held by former teammate Casey McLaren.
Robertson also finished the season with 240 points (20.0 points per game), bringing his career total to 930 points in four varsity seasons. While not quite 1,000, that is still good for fifth all-time in program history behind Casey McLaren (1,340, 2019), Junior Dagres (1,113, 1953), Parker McLaren (1,059, 2020) and Jeff Lafrance (1,003, 1988).
Newburyport 65, North Reading 50
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Final
Newburyport (65): Fehlner 3-1-7, Brown 0-2-2, Bovee 0-0-0, Acton 0-0-0, Scali 0-0-0, Sullivan 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Cahalane 1-0-2, Gagnon 3-2-10, Robertson 9-5-29, Cullen 1-0-2, Ward 1-2-4, Jahn 3-3-9, Thoreson 0-0-0.
3-pointers: Robertson 6, Gagnon 2
North Reading (5-6): 10 12 17 11 — 50
Newburyport (12-0): 21 14 11 19 — 65
