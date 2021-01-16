NEWBURYPORT — Coming off a nearly two-week COVID-19 pause and with just two days of practice heading into Saturday’s season opener, Newburyport boys hockey coach Paul Yameen wasn’t quite sure what he was going to get when his team finally took the ice against Rockport.
The bad news was the Clippers weren’t particularly sharp, at least early on. But the good news was it didn’t matter, as Newburyport still dominated from wire to wire and eventually buried Rockport for a 9-1 win.
“I expected a little rustiness at the beginning and I think you saw that,” Yameen said. “We worked hard, a little but sloppy, but I think we’re coming along.”
Though Newburyport clearly outperformed Rockport from the opening faceoff, it took the Clippers time to start finishing all the scoring chances they were creating. By outhustling their opponents and consistently controlling the puck in the offensive zone, Newburyport piled up shots on goal but was initially only able to convert one, a Cam Caponigro blast from the blue line that snuck through a crowd in front of the Rockport net and may have deflected off a stick along the way.
Once the second period began, however, it only took a matter of seconds before the dam finally broke.
Newburyport scored its second goal only 14 seconds into the period, with Ryan Archer scoring the first of his three goals off a quick play from Colin Richmond. The Clippers stacked up goals from there, scoring four in the second despite also allowing three Rockport power plays along the way. Richmond scored with 9:08 to play in the period, and after Rockport’s Rowan Silva responded with his team’s only goal to make it 3-1 midway through the frame, Archer answered with a shorthanded goal to effectively put the game out of reach.
Max Puleo scored the fifth to close the second, and in the third period Newburyport piled on four more goals for added emphasis. Archer completed the hat trick 20 seconds into the period, followed by a second shorthanded goal by Owen Spence, a power play goal by Tucker St. Lawrence and a brilliant wrister by Jon Groth to finish things up with 59.6 seconds to play.
Archer led the offense with six total points (3 goals, 3 assists) and Groth had a goal and two assists, and beyond the prolific scoring output Newburyport also got a major lift from the return of senior goalie Jackson Marshall, who missed his entire junior year with a torn ACL. Marshall didn’t have much work on Saturday but still recorded eight saves for the win.
Besides getting accustomed to being back out on the ice after a long layoff, Saturday was also Newburyport’s first opportunity to play a game under this season’s COVID-19 safety protocols. While the action on the ice more or less looked the same, the bench setup was much different and more spread out than normal, which will force teams to change some of how they operate.
As for communication, the rinks are still plenty noisy even without fans in the stands, but Yameen said he doesn’t expect the new setup to be an issue.
“I think they can hear me through my mask,” Yameen said. “I don’t think there is an advantage to either team, it just is what it is, we’re trying to do our best with the protocols as far as keeping our season alive, We were already shut down once and I think the guys understand what we need to do to finish the season, and I think we’re going to be ok now, hopefully.”
Newburyport (1-0) will now look ahead to Monday, when the Clippers will face archrival Triton for the first of three scheduled matchups. Monday’s tilt will officially be a non-league game, but it will still serve as a key measuring stick leading into the heart of the Cape Ann League schedule.
“We need to get better for Monday, there’s no question about it,” Yameen said.
Newburyport 9, Rockport 1
Rockport: 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (1-0): 1 4 4 — 9
Goals: Ryan Archer 3, Colin Richmond, Cam Caponigro, Max Puleo, Owen Spence, Tucker St. Lawrence, Jon Groth
Assists: Archer 3, Groth 2, Kane Brennan, Ryan Philbin, Tony Lucci, John Donovan, St. Lawrence, Richmond
Saves: Jackson Marshall 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.