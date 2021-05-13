NEWBURYPORT — Historically Newburyport vs. Pentucket boys lacrosse has been one of the most competitive matchups in the Cape Ann League. The two rivals are typically well matched in talent and coaching, and Wednesday’s showdown offered both teams an opportunity to see where exactly they stand after a nearly two-year hiatus.
By the time it was over, Newburyport proved its high preseason expectations were well warranted.
Newburyport earned a convincing 14-7 win over its downriver rivals on Wednesday, riding a dominant third-quarter while largely keeping Pentucket’s offense out of sync. Leading only 6-3 at halftime, the Clippers seized control in the second half and never gave Pentucket any opportunity to close the gap down the stretch.
“They definitely played better defensively today than we did on Friday, we didn’t have as many breakdowns, our communication was better, we threw less checks and moved our feet,” said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge of his team’s defensive effort. “Dan’s teams always play really well in six-on-six and they always take care of the ball and they don’t give it to you, so you’ve got to make sure you’re pretty sound defensively when you go up against Pentucket.”
Early on it looked like the game might be a shootout, with Newburyport jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the first quarter after the two sides traded goals through the opening minutes. Both sides settled down in the second, however, and it remained a three-goal game going into halftime.
But from that point on, Newburyport was clearly the better team.
The Clippers maintained possession for nearly the entire third quarter, forcing numerous Pentucket turnovers in transition to ensure the ball stayed in the offensive zone. Jon Groth’s goal on a beautiful dodge and Zach Lever’s back-to-back scores effectively put the game away, making it 10-3 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pentucket bounced back and finished the game strong, but the team was never able to cut the deficit below seven again. Jake Palma, who scored a game-high five goals, scored his final goal with just under three minutes to play to bring the reserves out for the final minutes, and then sophomore Colin McLoy scored the crowd-pleasing goal of the game with a nifty fake pass to free himself for a clean look at the net.
Pentucket did score four times down the stretch, with Henry Walsh scoring his second goal as time expired to make it a 14-7 final score. Pentucket coach Dan Leary said afterwards that the team played with much better energy than during its Monday loss to Triton, but that the young newcomers are still finding their footing.
“[Newburyport is] a really good team so we knew coming in it was a little bit of a measuring stick for us,” Leary said. “Our third quarter is what really hurt us but there was some good things to build off of, and we’re just going to keep getting better. We have a lot of young guys, a couple of guys playing for the first time, so I was pretty pleased with their effort.”
Newburyport (2-0) will next face Ipswich on the road Friday at 4:30 p.m., while Pentucket (1-2) is scheduled to face Manchester Essex on Friday, though the Hornets just had their Wednesday game postponed due to a COVID issue in the program, leaving Friday’s game in limbo.
Newburyport 14, Pentucket 7
Goals: N — Jake Palma 5, Ryan Cottone 2, Zach Lever 2, Andrew Cullen, Christian Kinsey, Kennedy Heath, Jon Groth, Colin McLoy; P — Henry Walsh 2, Nolan Cole 2, Seamus O’Keefe, Aidan Tierney, Joe Turpin
Saves: N — Ryan Portalla 7; P — Cam Smith 10
Pentucket (1-2): 2 1 0 4 — 7
Newburyport (2-0): 5 1 4 4 — 14
