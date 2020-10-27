WEST NEWBURY — Newburyport and Pentucket boys soccer never need any extra motivation when facing each other. The two heated rivals have done battle for decades and lay claim to one of the state's best soccer traditions in the ALS Cup. Yet over the years the two sides have rarely faced off with so much on the line.
Given that Newburyport and Pentucket are each among the top contenders in the most wide open Cape Ann League title race in years, it's not an exaggeration to say that Monday's long-awaited showdown may have been the biggest game in the rivalry's history.
And boy did it live up to the bill.
In an epic match that went all the way down to the final whistle, Newburyport pulled out a thrilling 2-1 win over Pentucket to seize control of the CAL Kinney title race and move within two wins of clinching the program's first-ever league title. Ryan Archer scored both of Newburyport's goals, and for the most part the Clippers out-muscled Pentucket and took its players out of their game.
"We both felt like this game was going to be the one to hopefully decide the conference championship, at least for the regular season," said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. "It was a great battle, we came ready for sure."
After a scoreless first half that saw a number of promising opportunities for both sides, Newburyport broke the ice about 10 minutes into the third quarter when Archer snuck a free kick through the defense down low to put the Clippers up 1-0.
Pentucket responded with the game-tying goal almost immediately, flying down the field on the restart and catching the Clippers napping with a thru-ball from Trevor Kamuda to Seamus O'Keefe in the box for the easy finish.
"Falling asleep on the kickoff on their goal was killer," Bleau said. "I expected [Pentucket] to come back but not that quick."
The decisive play of the game came three minutes into the fourth quarter when Harry Costello forced a turnover near the sideline and delivered a perfect thru-ball to Brady O'Donnell down the right side. The Clipper forward beat his defenders and charged downfield, and once he'd forced the Pentucket keeper to commit he delivered a ball right to the far corner of the net, where Archer rushed in to finish the play.
"We practice that almost every day, that exact ball," Archer said. "Harry Costello made the play to keep the ball in, pass it to Brady down the line and it was exactly how we drew it up and a great team play."
Pentucket pushed for the equalizer over the final minutes and had three great opportunities inside the last five minutes. The last gasp came on a free kick with two minutes to play, but once the ball was cleared Newburyport successfully kept the ball downfield to clinch the win.
"We were a little hesitant going to the ball, and whoever gets the first touch is usually at an advantage," said Pentucket coach Christian Langlois. "I don't think we played our style, we got maybe a bit too hyped up, too nervous or something like that, so we were playing the ball in the air much much more than we normally do, and it takes away from using our skill and using our team movement that we work on, so I didn't think we were very effective today offensively."
Having now overcome its biggest hurdle in the Cape Ann League, Newburyport is within striking distance of claiming its first league championship in program history. Newburyport is currently a half-game ahead of North Reading for first place in the CAL Kinney Division, and the Clippers can clinch the title outright with wins over Ipswich (0-6-1) and Lynnfield (4-1-1) in its final games.
Regardless of whether Newburyport closes the deal or if Pentucket, North Reading or Lynnfield wind up claiming the crown, this year will mark the first time in more than a decade that someone other than Masconomet wins the league title. The Chieftains, who are now in their first year as members of the Northeastern Conference, left the conference having won 10 straight league titles and 17 in the past 18 seasons.
"I wish Masco was here to be honest," Bleau said. "Us and Pentucket have been competing with them the last couple of years, so I wish they were here to still play them, but we won't take anything for granted and try to give it our best."
Newburyport (6-0-2) will now have most of the rest of the week off before facing Ipswich on Saturday. Pentucket (4-1-1) will aim to bounce back on Wednesday against Amesbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.