Trailing by two midway through the third quarter, Newburyport scored three unanswered goals down the stretch to pick up a thrilling 4-3 win over Lynnfield, with Callie Beauparlant scoring her third goal for the game-winner with 20 seconds left to deliver her team its first Cape Ann League championship since 2011.
“To say it was a nail biter was an understatement,” said Newburyport coach Jessica Delacey. “I’m just really proud of them for being able to come back, we haven’t seen too many games where we’ve been down at the half, so that was good to be able to overcome that.”
Beauparlant scored Newburyport’s first two goals of the game, the first coming early in the first quarter to give the Clippers an early 1-0 lead, and after Lynnfield took a 2-1 lead at halftime and added another goal early in the third, Beauparlant struck again to make it 3-2 Lynnfield with about 9:30 left in the third quarter.
Still down one entering the fourth, Newburyport made a change at goalie and gave freshman Delaney Woekel an opportunity to try and keep the Pioneers at bay. Woelkel stepped up with three huge saves to keep Lynnfield from pulling any further ahead, setting the stage for her teammates’ heroics in the final minutes.
“There were a couple transitions in the game that went down her end, and I think a lot of people were holding their breath, and she made some pretty crazy saves,” Delacey said. “I’m so proud of her. That’s what we needed for us to be like ‘we have this.’”
Newburyport finally broke through in the last five minutes, with Ashley Ventura scoring with 4:48 to play to tie the score at 3-3. Then with under a minute to play, Ventura found Beauparlant on a perfect give and go play to set up the game-winner, which the Assumption University commit finished for the title clinching strike.
“We’re all really proud, especially given the circumstances of this year, with all the uncertainty leading up to this season, having that though in late July or early August where you’re not sure if this season is going to happen,” Delacey said, adding that her team’s motto this year was ‘adjust our sails’ due to all the changes they had to be ready for due to the pandemic. “That’s just the reason we’re so proud of this season and being able to accomplish getting the CAL.”
Technically Newburyport had already clinched at least a share of the CAL Kinney title prior to game time thanks to Pentucket’s loss on Monday, but with the win the Clippers earned the championship outright on its own home field. Newburyport (8-1) will now look to close out its season on a high note on Thursday against Ipswich.
