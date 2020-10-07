AMESBURY — Field hockey in the age of COVID-19 is a different animal. With only seven players per side there’s lots of room to move, and with every change in possession there’s usually a whole bunch of open field between the ball carrier and the nearest defender.
Needless to say, these days every turnover has the potential to become a scoring opportunity, and on Tuesday Newburyport and Pentucket each took full advantage of their counterattacks, with Newburyport jumping out to a big lead before fending off a late Pentucket comeback in a thrilling 3-2 win.
“I am pleasantly surprised by how they’ve adjusted,” said Newburyport coach Jessica Delacey. “It’s been nice to see with the spread out field their passing patterns, I think we’ve done a really nice job with our passing and getting used to the idea of sending the ball upfield more and running onto it as opposed to a lot more stick work when there’s more players on the field.”
“It’s certainly different, a lot of running, but I think our team itself, we connect really well and our passes are working really well,” said Newburyport senior Callie Beauparlant, who scored two goals and is now up to five through two games on the season. “It’s harder than regular [field hockey] but I think we’re getting used to it, and it just takes time in practice.”
While the two teams were evenly matched throughout, Newburyport established firm control on the scoresheet after capitalizing on some prime scoring opportunities. The Clippers took a 1-0 lead on a Callie Beauparlant goal in the closing seconds of the first quarter, and then after narrowly missing some great looks off turnovers in the third quarter, sophomore Lilly Ragusa batted one in off a series of rebounds to make it a two goal game.
Beauparlant struck again on an absolute beauty of a goal early in the fourth quarter, but only after Pentucket goalie Charlene Basque (12 saves) had frustrated the Clippers with some must-have saves to keep the game within reach. Those proved crucial late, as Pentucket rallied with two goals in the final five minutes to fight right back into the game.
Meg Freiermuth sparked the comeback with a strike from up front to make it 3-1, and a few minutes later Pentucket got another goal when Meg Arnette found Liv Reagan open in the box. Reagan put it home with authority to make it 3-2, and with that all the Sachems needed was one more good look to tie the game.
Unfortunately for the Sachems, the Clippers never gave them the chance. Newburyport gained control and never relinquished the ball, making a final push on the Pentucket net to effectively clinch the win.
Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton said afterwards that her team played too conservatively early but showed real guts down the stretch, adding heaps of praise for Newburyport captain Maddie Medeiros, who she called unstoppable. She went on to say her team will need to be smarter with the ball to avoid having to run up and down the field so much, but the team played hard and is showing great things early in the year.
“I think we got a tremendous spark from Meg [Freiermuth], who has been playing outstanding,” Beaton said. “Charlene as a goal keeper is just gutsy and she made some incredible saves, so we’ve got a lot to build on.”
Newburyport (2-0) will host Amesbury on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and Pentucket (1-1) is at Rockport on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Newburyport 3, Pentucket 2
Goals: N — Callie Beauparlant, Lilly Ragusa; P — Meg Freiermuth, Liv Reagan
Assists: N — Olivia McDonald, Ragusa; P — Meg Arnette
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 6; P — Charlene Basque 12
Newburyport (2-0): 1 2 — 3
Pentucket (1-1): 0 2 — 2
