NEWBURYPORT — It’d been 16 months since the last high school football season ended, and most of the time since then had been filled with uncertainty. Even once the Fall 2 season was announced, there was a lingering sense of dread that something could happen and the season may never come.
But after all of that time, Friday’s return was worth the wait.
Newburyport football opened its Fall 2 season with a dominant 41-21 win over Hamilton-Wenham, running up 503 yards of total offense while surviving a monster day by star Generals receiver Ryan Monahan. The St. Anselm commit carried Hamilton-Wenham with 11 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, but Newburyport made enough plays on defense to keep the Generals at bay.
“It was great to be out here, for them to have three weeks to prepare and come out and be able to execute offensively like they did was good,” said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. “Defensively it wasn’t pretty sometimes in the sense that some of our assignments we need to get to know better, but they ran around, flew around and played defensive football.”
Newburyport was in control from the jump, scoring on the game’s opening drive before taking a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter. The last three minutes before halftime were a mess, with Newburyport committing two turnovers while nearly losing an additional fumble, but Hamilton-Wenham was only able to capitalize with one score during that stretch and the Clippers reasserted themselves in the second half to cruise to victory.
Junior quarterback Finn Sullivan enjoyed a strong opening performance, running for two touchdowns while going 8 for 10 with 152 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacob Buontempo had 183 yards from scrimmage (120 rushing, 63 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns as well, and Trevor Ward 158 yards from scrimmage (94 rushing, 64 receiving) and one touchdown catch.
Sullivan opened the game with an 11-yard touchdown run to cap off an 80-yard scoring drive, and after the Generals responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass by Markus Nordin to Thomas Ring, Ward broke off a 63-yard run, getting tackled at the 2-yard-line by Monahan. Buontempo punched it in from 2-yards out on the next play, and after forcing a Hamilton-Wenham turnover on downs the next possession, Sullivan hit Buontempo for a 63-yard pass over the middle and then scored on a 6-yard QB keeper.
Buontempo scored his second touchdown on a 17-yard run the next Newburyport possession, but the Clippers couldn’t contain Monahan the next time out. The star receiver outjumped his man on 2nd and 10 and broke the tackle for a 48-yard touchdown catch, and while Lucas Stallard blocked the ensuing extra point kick, Hamilton-Wenham was still back in the game at 28-13.
“Ryan was Ryan, he’s a force,” said Hamilton-Wenham coach Jim Pugh. “He’s going to get his yards, he’s 6-foot-5 now, he was the Cape Ann League Player of the Year in basketball, he’s very good athletically. He’s going to St. A’s, they recruited him as a wideout, he’s got good speed, I thought he broke that first one, and he had some good yardage on those kick returns too.”
The last 2:50 of the half wasn’t pretty, with Sullivan throwing an interception on the first play of Newburyport’s next possession, and then Hamilton nearly got within one score when Nordin barely overthrew an open Monahan for what would have been a touchdown. Sophomore Jack Hadden, who earlier made a crucial third down catch to keep Newburyport’s first scoring drive alive, stepped up again to force a bad throw picked off by Newburyport cornerback Charlie Cahalane, but the Clippers couldn’t capitalize after fumbling twice on the ensuing drive, losing the ball in the Generals’ red zone following a botched snap.
Newburyport escaped to halftime unscathed, however, with senior John Donovan delivering the exclamation mark with a thunderous sack to finish the half. The Clippers forced a turnover on downs by Hamilton-Wenham to start the third, and from there Sullivan hit Ward for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 34-13. Jason Tamayoshi would add a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth, and from there Hamilton-Wenham would only manage a 1-yard touchdown by Martin Cooke against Newburyport’s reserves in the final minutes.
In addition to his two clutch catches and the pressure to set up the interception, the sophomore Hadden also had a crunching sack and a pair of big pass breakups in what amounted to an impressive coming out party.
Between his play, that of the linemen – who were outstanding on both sides of the ball – and of the returning skill position players, there was a lot to like for Newburyport. It could be a special season if the Clippers keep playing like they did Friday, but after everything that’s happened this past year, just being back on the field was enough for now.
“It was great, unbelievable,” Smolski said. “We’re going to savor every moment.”
Injury bug bites Hamilton hard
As great as Newburyport played on Friday, the Clippers also benefitted from some horrible Hamilton-Wenham luck. On the first series of the game starting quarterback Carter Coffey suffered a dislocated shoulder and was lost for the game. Then, back-up Markus Nordin was also lost after taking a big hit just before halftime, forcing third-string goalie John Ertel to take the reins for the second half. Generals coach Jim Pugh said Nordin is being evaluated for a concussion, and both players would be huge losses for Hamilton-Wenham if they are out for an extended period of time.
The Generals almost suffered an even bigger catastrophe when star receiver Ryan Monahan went down and was helped off the field, but Monahan wound up returning to action shortly afterwards.
Newburyport 41, Hamilton-Wenham 21
Hamilton-Wenham (0-1): 7 6 0 8 — 21
Newburyport (1-0): 14 14 6 7 — 41
First Quarter
N — Finn Sullivan 11 run (Andrew Goodwin kick), 4:27
HW – Thomas Ring 23 pass from Markus Nordin (Zachary Walles kick), 1:17
N – Jacob Buontempo 2 run (Goodwin kick), 0:23
Second Quarter
N – Sullivan 6 run (Goodwin kick), 7:46
N – Buontempo 17 run (Goodwin kick), 5:11
HW – Ryan Monahan 48 pass from Nordin (kick blocked), 2:50
Third Quarter
N – Trevor Ward 21 pass from Sullivan (kick blocked), 6:17
Fourth Quarter
N — Jason Tamayoshi 3 run (Goodwin kick), 7:13
HW – Martin Cooke 1 run (John Ertel run), 3:20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Newburyport (39-351) – Jacob Buontempo 14-120, Trevor Ward 3-94, Finn Sullivan 6-52, Jason Tamayoshi 10-51, Alex Lessard 2-21, Jack Hadden 1-8, James Hargreaves 1-8, Jack Breighner 2-(-3); Hamilton-Wenham (18-65) – Martin Cooke 11-25, John Ertel 2-19, Markus Nordin 3-12, John Mulvihill 2-9
PASSING: Newburyport – Finn Sullivan 8-10-1, 152; Hamilton-Wenham – Markus Nordin 9-20-1, 141; John Ertel 7-16, 78
RECEIVING: Newburyport – Trevor Ward 3-64, Jacob Buontempo 1-63, Jack Hadden 2-19, Lucas Stallard 1-6, Nick Petty 1-0; Hamilton-Wenham – Ryan Monahan 11-157, Thomas Ring 2-48, Martin Cooke 2-11, John Mulvihill 1-3
