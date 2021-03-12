Newburyport football's huge senior class has championship aspirations

When Newburyport football’s seniors were growing up, they were the class of the Cape Ann League’s youth ranks. The group played in three straight CAL Youth Football Super Bowls between 2014 and 2016, winning two of those while consistently dominating everyone they came up against.
“We had one season where no one scored a single touchdown on us,” said Trevor Ward, a returning All-CAL pick who scored an 82-yard touchdown as a sixth grader to help upset Masconomet in the first of those Super Bowls back in 2014. “It was just a great team and great guys to be around.”
Many of those players wound up going their separate ways. Gus McGee and Peter Wiehe went on to win two Super Bowls at St. John’s Prep and Will Batchelder is now preparing for a Division 1 college basketball career after he’s eventually done at Governor’s Academy. Those who remained haven’t quite reached those early heights, with Newburyport stuck around .500 for most of the past decade.
But with loads of returning talent and an extra couple of months to prepare for their final season, Newburyport’s seniors want their crown back.
And now they’ve got reinforcements to help make that happen.
Newburyport football enters the Fall 2 season boasting one of its biggest senior classes ever, with 26 seniors set to suit up for the Clippers. That group includes 10 newcomers, most of whom were recruited by friends and wanted to take advantage of the unique opportunity to play a short season at a quiet time of year.
“There not being any other sports going on and a lot of seniors, it was kids reaching out to their friends,” said senior quad-captain John Donovan. “I grabbed a couple of my friends, everyone was doing that and now we have a total of 26 seniors.”
The headliner of the new arrivals is actually an old face. Jax Budgell, who was a part of those great middle school teams before going on to play prep ball at the Tilton School in New Hampshire, is back to play his final year at Newburyport High. Budgell, who is committed to play Division 2 college baseball at St. Anselm, transferred home due to the pandemic and could give the Clippers a huge lift.
“He’s a tall receiver, we’ll have him on the outside a lot,” said Ward, the team’s top returning receiver. “I’ve played with him since third grade and obviously freshman year he went to Tilton, but it’s nice to have him back.”
Ward and Budgell will be joined by other returning skill position standouts like Jacob Buontempo, who rushed for 486 yards and eight touchdowns in Newburyport’s last five games in 2019, as well as Charlie Cahalane and Jason Tamayoshi.
Directing the offense will be junior Finn Sullivan, who led the Clippers to three straight wins to close out the 2019 season and won a highly competitive quarterback competition to earn the starting role this year.
All across the lineup there is either veteran talent or promising newcomers ready to step up. Guys like Donovan, Eamonn Sullivan and numerous others are back to lead Newburyport in the trenches, and on defense players like Lucas Stallard and Nicolas Collela promise to deliver some big hits.
Obviously no one will no for sure how it will look until the games kick off for real, but the Clippers have been building towards this season for a long time now.
That started at the end of 2019 when the Clippers flipped the switch and finished with three straight wins, and now Newburyport believes they’re ready to finish their careers the way they started – as champions.
“I think we’re further along this year than we’ve been in recent years. Kids are picking it up pretty quickly,” Ward said. “On top of that we have a lot of veterans coming back, we only graduated five or six seniors, and a lot of the other guys have been playing since sophomore year. So we’re ready this year to run the table.”
Limited home fans permitted to attend Newburyport opener
Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher announced Thursday that limited numbers of home fans will be permitted to attend Newburyport games the first week of the Fall 2 season, including Friday’s football opener against Hamilton-Wenham. Gallagher indicated that spectator policies will be reviewed weekly and capacity could be expanded as the season goes along. Gallagher’s full statement is as follows:
“Newburyport Public Schools is excited for the start of our Fall 2 Athletic Season. The Cape Ann League (CAL) has worked collaboratively through the fall and winter to get our athletes safely on the playing fields.
As we begin this season, we continue to follow guidance from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and our local Board of Health and are planning a phased in approach to increasing spectator capacity at athletic events. Within the Cape Ann League, every school has sporting venues and facilities with unique designs and capacities, so each district has a slightly different plan. For week one events, NPS will be allowing two immediate family members of our home team athletes to attend.
Our Athletic Director and school administrators will review our capacity limits on a weekly basis, following guidelines that allow us to safely operate the athletic program for our students.
Week one is an important opportunity for us to launch new procedures and fine tune our plans. We anticipate being able to increase spectator capacity over the next few weeks. We appreciate the community’s support and patience as we open a new season.”
