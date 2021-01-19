NEWBURYPORT — Erin Irons and her Newburyport girls hockey teammates had been looking forward to Monday for a long time.
After spending their whole careers playing as part of the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, the Greater Newburyport-area players broke off this summer to establish a brand new program at Newburyport High. Thanks to the pandemic, it felt as if the season took forever to arrive, but after weeks of starts and stops, the Clippers finally got to debut on their home ice at the Graf Rink representing Newburyport for the first time.
And who was it waiting for them on the other side? Their former teammates from Masconomet.
"Going into the game it was definitely a really weird feeling, our first game ever and we're playing against our old teammates," said Irons, Newburyport's captain a Georgetown High senior. "But before the game we got into the mindset that this is more than just a first game for us, this is our statement game, and I think we really went out there from the start knowing this is a game we needed to win."
By the time it was over the Clippers had made their statement, outplaying their former teammates to pick up a historic 3-2 win in the program's inaugural game.
But the win certainly didn't come easily.
Early on Newburyport found itself in a bad spot, getting called for a five-minute major followed quickly by a two-minute minor to give the Chieftains a long 5-on-3 opportunity with some extra power play time tacked on. The Chieftains kept the pressure on throughout but Newburyport's penalty kill held strong and kept goalie Allie Bell, a Triton eighth grader, from having to deal with any particularly dangerous scoring chances.
"To kill that penalty was a big obstacle in the first five minutes of the game," said Newburyport coach Melissa Pacific. "Once we got that taken care of and we got settled in, we got rolling."
Newburyport junior Fiona Dunphy got the Clippers rolling late in the first period, scoring the first goal in program history off an assist from Brooke Rogers. Bell kept the Clippers in front moments later with a pair of huge saves at point blank range, keeping it 1-0 heading into the first intermission.
Needing a response, Masconomet came out strong to start the second and eventually tied the game on a coast-to-coast push by Gabbi Oakes. The two sides went back and forth from there until Newburyport retook the lead on a scrum in front of the net, with Hannah Gross poking it in to make it 2-1 after two.
The Clippers finally took control for good with just under five minutes to play, taking advantage of a Masconomet penalty to score on a Shannon Brennan power play goal. The Chieftains did respond with a Lauren Dillon goal with 3:17 to play, but after pulling the goalie with two minutes left, Masconomet's comeback hopes were sunk after the Chieftains took another penalty with a minute to play, allowing the Clippers to run out the clock without further incident.
After the game, Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar acknowledged that it was strange playing against his former players, adding that they looked great in their first game away.
"I thought they played great, they played really well together, especially for their first game," said Sugar, who coached the Greater Newburyport girls for the past four years. "I'm sure emotions were going really high on their team as it was for us, especially with them playing against each other for the first time."
The feeling on the other side was mutual.
"It was a really crazy experience, we're playing against our old coach and our old teammates and everything, but we've been working really hard over the last month in practice," Irons said. "We worked really hard and I'm really happy with the outcome."
Newburyport (1-0) will look to make it two in a row on Wednesday against Winthrop.
