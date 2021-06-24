NEWBURYPORT — When Newburyport girls lacrosse last faced Pentucket, the Clippers left the field victorious but humbled. Though Newburyport’s victory was never in doubt, the Clippers were uncharacteristically sloppy, allowing 11 goals in the team’s worst defensive performance of the season.
Given another shot at Pentucket in the state tournament, Newburyport made sure nothing like that happened again.
Newburyport put on a defensive clinic in Wednesday’s Division 2 North Quarterfinal, shutting out the high-powered Pentucket offense through the first three quarters en route to a decisive 15-3 win.
“We’ve just been working a lot in practice on our one-on-one defense, which throughout the season we didn’t put enough emphasis on. So the last few days at practice we put a lot of emphasis on that and I think you saw it today,” said Newburyport girls lacrosse coach Catherine Batchelder. “The girls really held their assignments well and when we needed to the doubles and the slides were much more well-orchestrated than they’ve been all season.”
The Clipper defense set the tone early when Pentucket initially controlled possession through the game’s first 10 minutes. Leading 1-0 after a quick Anna Affolter goal, Newburyport found itself under siege but turned away every Pentucket scoring attempt that came their way.
“We recognized that they were trying to slow the game down and our girls like to play a fast game,” Batchelder said. “So starting in the second quarter we switched our defense to apply more pressure on the ball, and it created more turnovers and resulted in a big second quarter scoring for us.”
Once the Clippers asserted control they took off and never looked back. Newburyport led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and ran off seven straight goals in the second to force running time just before halftime up 10-0.
Things more or less went smoothly from there, with Newburyport adding three more goals in the third before Pentucket finally connected on three goals late to avoid the shutout.
Newburyport sophomore Izzy Rosa was a dynamic force for the Clippers offensively, leading all scorers with three goals and four assists for seven total points. Sam King had a team-high four goals, freshman Olivia McDonald had a hat trick, Rita Cahalane and Affolter had two goals each and Lilly Pons added one.
Audrey Conover scored Pentucket’s first two goals midway through the fourth quarter and Lana Mickelson had one on the game’s final play late in the fourth to round out the scoring.
Newburyport (14-0) now advances to the Division 2 North Semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Clippers will host Ipswich on Friday afternoon at a time to be determined.
Pentucket wraps up its season at 9-5 overall.
Newburyport 15, Pentucket 3
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Goals: N — Sam King 4, Izzy Rosa 3, Olivia McDonald 3, Anna Affolter 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Lilly Pons; P — Audrey Conover 2, Lana Mickelson
Assists: N — Rosa 4, Pons 2; P — Greta Maurer
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 4; P — Jocelynn Alcantara 3
Pentucket (9-5): 0 0 0 3 — 3
Newburyport (14-0): 3 7 3 2 — 15
