When Newburyport and Manchester Essex girls lacrosse last met in the 2019 Division 2 North Final, the Clippers got off to a hot start only to watch the Hornets steadily come back and eventually earn the win.
For a while it looked like deja vu all over again, only this time the Clippers made sure things ended differently this time.
Newburyport scored the first five goals of the game only to see Manchester Essex battle back to tie the game with six straight goals in the second and third frames. In the end, it was Newburyport that made one final run, putting together four straight goals in the third and fourth quarters to pull away for a 15-11 win at Hyland Field.
“It was great to have a good, competitive game today,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder, whose team remains unbeaten at 4-0 on the season. “[Manchester Essex] plays a backer zone and it gave us trouble at times, but in the third and especially the fourth quarter we were able to put some people in positions to get through it.”
Despite the loss, Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton could only praise her team’s effort.
“That was the best game we’ve played all year against a very good team,” said the head coach of Hornets, who fell to 1-3 with the loss. “You take away some of the jitters early on and we were right with them the entire way. I thought we played well on both ends of the field, they just had one more push than we did late.”
Lily Athanas scored for Manchester Essex on a re-start with five minutes to play in the third quarter, its sixth straight goal to turn a 7-1 deficit into a 7-7 tie.
The visiting Clippers, however, controlled play the rest of the way.
Lily Pons put home a pass from Samantha King to give Newburyport an 8-7 lead after three. The visitors took that momentum into the fourth quarter as goals from King, Rita Cahalane and Pons, coming just 64 seconds apart, gave them a commanding, 11-7 lead with just over nine minutes to play.
The Clippers started to pull away thanks to some adjustments made on the draw. Manchester Essex, which became the first team to come within 12 goals of Newburyport this season, got back into the game with its work on draw controls, but Newburyport won seven of eight draws in the third and fourth quarters and then converted their possessions to pull away.
“We had a lot of trouble on the draw in the second and third quarters but made some nice adjustments in the fourth,” Batchelder said. “It came down to a couple of bounces our way which makes a big difference in a tight game.”
King added three more fourth quarter goals to help build a lead as big as 15-9 before Gianna Huet found the net for Manchester Essex twice in the last minute to cap the scoring at 15-11.
King led the way for the Clippers with four goals, all in the final frame, and two assists. Emily Fuller had three goals while Liberty Palermino had a pair to help pace Newburyport early on. The Clippers also got offensive help from Anna Affolter (goal, six assists), Pons (two goals) and Izzy Rosa (goal, two assists), among others.
Huet led the Hornets with five goals and an assist. Athanas had four goals and an assist while Mercedes O’Neil scored twice.
Newburyport travels to Lynnfield on Friday at 4:45 p.m., while Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Georgetown at 4 p.m.
Newburyport 15, Manchester 11
Goals: Sam King 4, Emily Fuller 3, Liberty Palermino 2, Lily Pons 2, Anna Affolter, Izzy Rosa, Olivia McDonald, Rita Cahalane
Assists: Affolter 6, King 2, Rosa 2, McDonald
Saves: Erin Osinski 5
Newburyport (4-0): 5 2 1 7 — 15
Manchester (1-3): 0 3 4 4 — 11
