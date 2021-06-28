NEWBURYPORT – The queens of Cape Ann League lacrosse are now the undisputed, unbeaten bosses of Division 2 North.
Newburyport High School moved to a perfect 16-0, wrapping up the sectional title with a 17-2 win over Manchester Essex on Sunday.
Now two wins from a state championship, the Clippers will face East section champ Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday.
Having already ravaged CAL foes North Reading, Pentucket and Ipswich in the postseason already, Newburyport dispatched the Hornets in style, rolling to a 6-1 first-quarter lead and never looking back.
“It’s awesome, we’ve worked so hard, just to get to this point. Manchester Essex is never an easy team,” said Newburyport senior Samantha King. “They always give us their best. It’s always a close game with Man-Essex. They’re a great team to play. And we’re ready for anything, one game at a time.”
For Newburyport, the victory avenges a 7-6 loss to Manchester Essex in the 2019 sectional final. Newburyport, which won the 2014 state title, is now 4-1 in sectional championship appearances.
“It never gets old. It’s so much fun,” said coach Catherine Batchelder. “It’s our goal at the beginning of the season to get to this game, to be able to win it and move forward to the state. I’m just so proud of this team, and I’m really excited.
“We definitely have a high standard that the girls have traditionally learned from the players who have come before them, the legacy that they have left. And these girls know that they have to rise to that standard.”
King paced the Clippers with six goals as they put pressure on Manchester from the opening draw control.
“We knew they play a zone, we’ve been working on ways to attack it, but in transition we’ve been working on getting the ball and moving it 30 yards in the air and let the ball do the work,” said Batchelder. “The girls were able today to do that to perfection.”
Penalty opportunities early, because of that heat put on the Hornets’ defense, resulted in a pair of quick goals from Izzy Rosa plus singles from King and Rita Cahalane.
“All I see is the net,” said King. “The girls are amazing cutters, too. First thing coach said in practice was transition, we need to kill it there.”
The Duquesne-bound King made it 5-1, somehow hauling in a Rosa pass despite being blanketed, spinning away from the pressure and making the finish look easy.
“She is such a great attacker. She’s so strong and fast. She’s really hard to defend one on one,” said Batchelder. “We just try to put her in opportunities where she can take a girl one-on-one and score.”
It was there when the Clippers went to 3-D, as in driving, drawing and dishing on offense.
First it was Anna Affolter, with a nifty feed to King and then Rosa, who set up Affolter for her second goal of the day.
Affolter would finish with three goals, while Rosa and Lilly Pons potted a pair each. Sydney Turner, Liberty Palermino and Makenna Ward all had single goals.
Keeper Erin Osinski received some help from the defense but remained sharp when needed, carving out five saves in the first half.
“I thought our goalie was really good,” said Batchelder. “She had some tough saves that gave our team more energy, especially on a hot day like today.”
Newburyport will learn whether it or Dover-Sherborn will host Tuesday’s state semifinal following a coin flip Monday morning.
Newburyport 17, Manchester 2
Division 2 North Finals
Goals: N — Sam King 6, Anna Affolter 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Lilly Pons 2, Makenna Ward, Rita Cahalane, Liberty Palermino, Sydney Turner; ME — Lilly Athanas, Ella Chafe
Assists: N — Emily Fuller 2, Rosa, Affolter
Manchester (10-5): 1 0 0 1 — 2
Newburyport (16-0): 6 4 4 3 — 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.