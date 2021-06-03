When Newburyport girls lacrosse has been at the height of its power, the team’s offensive standouts have tended to get the most attention while the defense quietly grinds down everyone in its path.
During the state championship run in 2014 the Clippers boasted a pair of 90-goal scorers in Julia Kipp and Ali Peffer, but when the chips were down it was the defense that held Bromfield scoreless for the entire second half of the Division 2 state final to clinch the title that put the Clippers on the map.
More recently in the undefeated 2017 and 2018 Division 2 North championship campaigns it was a similar story with Molly Rose Kearney and Maggie Pons, the program’s all-time leading scorers. Yet those years the defense also held opponents to 4.66 and 5.87 goals per game — thanks in large part to future Tufts goalie Molly Laliberty — ensuring that nobody short of the state’s other elite teams could ever keep up.
This year Newburyport is shaping up to be another championship contender on par with those squads, and just as before the defense has been the unsung hero leading the Clippers’ dominant campaign.
So far this spring Newburyport is a perfect 8-0 on the year with the defense holding opponents to just 4.25 goals per game. With the exception of reigning Division 2 North champion Manchester Essex, which scored 11 goals on the Clippers in their big midseason matchup, Newburyport hasn’t allowed more than six goals to anyone all season, a staggering figure in a sport where teams routinely approach double figures.
Lately Newburyport has been even more suffocating, holding opponents to just one goal in three of the last four games. That’s thanks in large part to goalie Erin Osinski as well as top defenders Lily Spaulding and Lily Troupe, who are committed to play college lacrosse at Bentley and Endicott respectively.
“Our defense is totally anchored by Erin, she’s our leader out there and in front of her we’re so lucky we have two veterans in Lily Spaulding and Lily Troupe who work so well together,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. “Audrey Cooper has been playing since her freshman year, she’s a huge part of our defense and is a great one on one defender, and we’ve been lucky with newcomers Josie Palma and Makenna Ward. Altogether we have some really great puzzle pieces who fit together and our defense has been really strong all year.”
As the defense has paved the way, Newburyport’s offense has continued scoring in bunches, though with a much wider range of players getting in on the action. How the relatively inexperienced Clipper team will fare against the state’s best in the state tournament remains to be seen, but even following the setback of not playing last spring due to the pandemic, Batchelder said this year’s group could be on the verge of another sustained run of success on par with 2017-18.
“I think what we’re seeing now is the beginning of that again. Our freshmen and sophomore are so strong, and missing last year the freshmen didn’t get that year to learn from the senior leaders,” Batchelder said. “In terms of talent we’re fortunate to still have such strong talent and I see it continuing with the sophomores and freshmen.”
Major milestones
With the entire 2020 season lost to the pandemic, pretty much every local player saw their potential career scoring output take a huge hit. Even without an entire season of production a number of the area’s top players have still managed to reach significant career milestones this year, with Newburyport’s Samantha King and Triton’s James Tatro both topping 150 career points while Pentucket’s Greta Maurer and Newburyport’s Zach Lever each topped 100.
King, who was immediately among the area’s top scorers as an underclassman, is making up for lost time this spring and now has 125 goals, 43 assists and 168 points for her career. Tatro is in a similar boat, enjoying a huge senior year to boost his career totals to 118 goals, 45 assists and 163 points. Maurer and Lever both topped 100 over the past week or so, with Maurer now up to 56 goals, 56 assists and 112 points while Lever is at 66 goals, 38 assists and 104 points.
Several others will have a chance to join the Century Club before the season is over too, including Newburyport’s Jake Palma (74-16-90), Triton’s Jared Leonard (60-36-96) and Triton’s Kate Trojan (66-15-81).
For all the marbles
One of the best games of the season was Newburyport vs. Triton boys lacrosse’s first meeting on opening day, which the Clippers won 12-10 in a thrilling back and forth showdown. Since then both teams have pretty much handled everyone they’ve played, with Triton running off eight straight wins while Newburyport only stumbled against unbeaten Ipswich in a tight 9-8 defeat.
Now, Newburyport (7-1) and Triton (8-1) are neck and neck at the top of the CAL Kinney standings. Barring any surprises, the two teams’ rematch on Saturday, June 12 could amount to a de facto league championship game. That game will begin at Newburyport High starting at 10 a.m.
