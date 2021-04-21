When Newburyport indoor track gathered for its first practice of the 2017-18 season, the new freshmen immediately found themselves immersed in the program’s tradition of excellence. The track and cross country teams’ Cape Ann League and state championship banners covered the walls of the Newburyport High gym, yet strangely for all of the programs’ success, there were no banners hanging for the girls indoor team.
“When we were practicing there, that blank spot in the wall burns a hole in your heart,” said sprinter and shot putter Sam King. “It was a good motivational piece to see that emptiness and wanting to fill it.”
Four years later, that group has now cemented its own place in Newburyport track history.
Newburyport girls indoor track captured its third straight CAL Kinney championship this Fall 2 season, completing an improbable three-peat amid one of the most disruptive and challenging seasons in the sport’s history. The Clippers won again despite several key graduations from the past two title-winning teams and more than a year of competition lost to the pandemic.
Then, once the season finally did begin in late March, the Clippers had to navigate the unprecedented logistics of competing in a pandemic, including the bizarre scenario of having to hold “indoor” meets outside, sometimes in cold and unpleasant early spring conditions.
“We started the season under the bleachers because the track wasn’t open yet,” King said. “So that was a chip on our shoulder and when we got to the track we were able to work even harder, and that benefitted us overall.”
On top of all the adversity the program faced off the track, the Clippers also had to contend with one of the toughest CAL fields in recent memory. Right off the bat Newburyport faced North Reading and Pentucket teams that would have been top state title contenders had those competitions been held, pulling out a 43-43 draw with the Hornets in their opener before edging Pentucket 45-41 in a meet that came down to the final event.
That meet, and effectively the CAL Kinney title, came down to the final leg of the 4x400 relay, with senior Liberty Palermino fending off Pentucket superstar Syeira Campbell in the final stretch.
“The feeling was pretty awesome, I didn’t think I’d be able to beat her because she’s one of the top runners in the state, but I couldn’t just give it up,” Palermino said. “I was also lucky the rest of the team got me in that spot so I was able to finish the race like that.”
With those results in hand, Newburyport put its foot on the gas and was never challenged again. The Clippers picked up blowout wins over Triton, Amesbury and Lynnfield to close out the year, and thanks to an assist from Pentucket against North Reading, Newburyport earned the CAL Kinney title outright for the third straight year after having never won a title in program history prior.
While past stars like Lucy Gagnon and Julia Tribastone weren’t there to help lead the way this time, Newburyport was once again led by Palermino and King, both returning Daily News All-Stars who have ranked among the best in the CAL throughout their high school careers. Palermino starred in the mid-distance events and anchored Newburyport’s 4x400 relay, while King was among the area’s top sprinters and shot putters.
The Clippers also received a major boost when senior standout and Furman University tennis commit Ellie Schulson joined the team for the first time as a middle distance runner, bolstering a senior core that included captains Sophia Leydon, Clara Riley and Maddie Desimio-Maloney, the latter of whom Palermino praised for her work leading the middle distance crew.
“She really did a great job of bringing us together,” Palermino said of Desimio-Maloney. “I don’t know if we could have done it without her.”
Newburyport also had senior distance stars like Caroline Walsh and Addie Moore joining a younger group that featured junior quad-captain and jumper Caity Rooney, junior distance star Olivia D’Ambrosio, sophomore sprinters Nieve Morrissey, Annie Shay and Violet Moore, and many others. Leading the way again was head coach Brian Moore, whose arrival coincided with the decorated senior class four years ago. Since taking over for Hall of Famer Tim Foley, Moore’s girls indoor teams are now 16-1-1 with three CAL titles.
With Moore back and much of this year’s team set to return, it’s not hard to imagine the Clippers hanging a fourth banner next year too.
“It really means a lot and it’s been exciting to be a part of the team to win, but I think we have a good chance of winning it again in the future,” Palermino said.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
