Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 win over Triton to close out the regular season on a seven-match win streak, Newburyport girls volleyball now goes into next week’s Cape Ann League Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed.
The Clippers finished second in the standings at 8-2, one game behind regular season champion Lynnfield (9-1) and two games ahead of Hamilton-Wenham and Ipswich, who both finished 6-4 and earned the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.
Triton (5-5), North Reading (4-6), Pentucket (2-8) and Georgetown (0-10) finished five through eight respectively and will open their tournament runs on the road.
All four CAL Tournament quarterfinal games are scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. Newburyport will host Pentucket, Triton will be at Ipswich, Georgetown will be at Lynnfield and Hamilton-Wenham will host North Reading.
The winners will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, and the championship game is scheduled for next Friday.
CAL Girls Volleyball Tournament
SEEDS: 1. Lynnfield 9-1, 2. Newburyport 8-2, 3. Hamilton-Wenham 6-4, 4. Ipswich 6-4, 5. Triton 5-5, 6. North Reading 4-6, 7. Pentucket 2-8, 8. Georgetown 0-10
QUARTERFINALS
Monday, April 12
Game 1: Georgetown at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.; Game 2: Triton at Ipswich, 5 p.m.; Game 3: North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham, 5 p.m.; Game 4: Pentucket at Newburyport, 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, April 14
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner; Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
FINALS
Friday, April 16
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
