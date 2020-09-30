Newburyport golf beats Pentucket as high school sports officially return

It’s been more than six months since the last high school competitions were held back in early March. In the days and weeks after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world, high school athletes watched as their winter championships were canceled and their spring seasons were wiped out. The uncertainty stretched well into the summer, and as the new school year approached it was fair to wonder if sports were ever coming back.
Life is certainly still far from normal, but on Tuesday afternoon some semblance of normalcy finally returned to the area’s sporting landscape.
The 2020 fall season officially kicked off on Tuesday, with Newburyport golf opening its season with a decisive 152-105 victory over Cape Ann League rival Pentucket at the Haverhill Country Club. While both teams had to follow the new COVID-19 safety protocols, players and coaches agreed that it felt good — and more important, normal — to be back out on the course.
“I think it felt good for everyone to actually have an athletic event,” said Newburyport golf coach Steve Malenfant, who picked up his first win back with the Clippers after sitting out the 2019 season due to an injury.
The return of high school sports also brought the year’s first great storyline, as Newburyport senior Grady Childs, who hadn’t been a major contributor in past years and who barely cracked the varsity lineup on Tuesday, dominated the competition to finish as the top overall scorer. Childs finished with 30 points from the No. 8 position, finishing just ahead of Pentucket’s top golfer Ava Spencer (29 points) to earn medalist honors.
“Grady stepped up,” Malenfant said. “We had a challenge match [yesterday] and he won the challenge, and today he just stepped up big time. He’s grown so much as a golfer the last few years.”
Sam Lyman, a senior captain and one of Newburyport’s top returning golfers, said Childs impressed his teammates by winning his challenge match on the last hole Monday. While he wasn’t anticipating a 30-point outburst, he said they could all tell he was dialed in when they got to the course.
“I could tell he was really focused today and he wanted to show everyone that he could do some great stuff,” Lyman said.
Lyman, Colin Richmond and Tyler Cowles finished tied for second on the team with 25 points each, followed by Joe O’Connell (24 points) and Cam Collette (23 points). Pentucket’s top scorers after Spencer were Dom Cignetti (18 points), Colby Jaslowich (18 points) and James Valeri (15 points).
With the win Newburyport (1-0) now gears up for its second match on Wednesday against North Reading at Rowley Country Club, while Pentucket (0-1) will aim to bounce back against Hamilton-Wenham at Myopia Hunt Club. Both of those matches will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Newburyport 152, Pentucket 105
Team leaders: N — Grady Childs 30 points, Sam Lyman 25, Colin Richmond 25, Tyler Cowles 25, Joe O’Connell 24, Cam Collette 23; P — Ava Spencer 29, Dom Cignetti 18, Colby Jaslowich 18, James Valeri 15
Records: Newburyport 1-0, Pentucket 0-1
