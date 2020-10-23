The Newburyport golf team has been through a lot over the past two years. Last fall head coach Steve Malenfant had to abruptly step aside after suffering a serious injury, forcing Wall of Fame coach Bill Pettingell to come out of retirement to keep the program afloat until Malenfant recovered.
This year the Clippers weren't sure if they'd get to compete at all thanks to the pandemic, and then a month before the season began longtime assistant Bill Gurczak passed away.
With the pandemic still a lingering threat things haven't gotten any easier since, but on Thursday the Clippers stood tall and delivered an emphatic exclamation mark on the program's first-ever perfect season.
Newburyport golf beat Rockport 165-120 in the regular season finale, capping off a 10-0 season in dominant fashion as every player in the lineup recorded at least 20 points.
"We've said it over and over again, but we had our guardian angel watching over us all the way through," Malenfant said, referring to the late coach Gurczak. "It's a tremendous feat in a strange year and in the Cape Ann League, we have two really tough teams in playing against Rockport and Triton and we stepped up in both of those matches, and that says a lot about how these kids approached things."
Colin Richmond was the medalist on the day, recording a team-high 31 points to lead the way. Sam Lyman was right there with him at 27 points, Cam Collette enjoyed another terrific day with 26 points after his match-clinching performance on Monday against Triton, Andrew Cullen added 23 points, Joe O'Connell had 21 points and Matt Reeves came in with 20.
"They were all excited about winning this, and it took the whole team considering what we overcame the last couple of weeks, and we just hung tough together," Malenfant said. "The kids were just amazing, they all pulled each other up, and if one kid had a down day, somebody else picked us up."
After rolling through their early season schedule, Newburyport faced its two toughest tests at the end. On Monday the Clippers edged a Triton team that hadn't lost a meet since 2018 and was coming off an undefeated season last fall. Thursday Newburyport faced the league's next best team, a tough Rockport squad that entered the day 7-1 overall.
By the time if was over, however, there was no doubt who the top team in the Cape Ann League was. And thanks to the police escort the team received on its way back from the course, everyone on High Street Thursday night knows it now too.
"They'll never forget that," Malenfant said.
