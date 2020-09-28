NEWBURYPORT — When you look back at the last half century of Newburyport sports, it’s hard to find many people who’ve had a bigger impact than Bill Gurczak.
A former Newburyport High football and track star, Gurczak went on to dedicate his life to the local community, serving for many years on the City Council as well as a litany of community organizations. He founded the Newburyport Softball League and the town’s first Babe Ruth Baseball League, and in recent years he was best known to the current generation of athletes as a passionate and dedicated assistant coach in the Newburyport golf and baseball programs.
“What he did was immeasurable,” said Newburyport golf coach Steve Malenfant. “Behind the scenes there were so many things he did for kids.”
Gurczak died at age 78 last month, and with his passing the Newburyport golf program has decided to dedicate its upcoming season to him. The Clippers will have their former coach in their thoughts when they open the 2020 season against Pentucket on Tuesday at Haverhill Country Club.
Having spent 10 years as an assistant with the golf program, Gurczak played a key role in the growth of Newburyport’s players. He was especially helpful for the less experienced players who hadn’t developed their skills, and whether someone was an expert or totally new to the sport he was always willing to share his time and expertise.
“The kids tell Gurz stories constantly,” Malenfant said. “He had a great impact on them, whether it was the kid at the top of the list or the bottom.”
Recently Gurczak played a crucial role in stabilizing the program after Malenfant had to abruptly step away from coaching last fall due to an injury. When former head coach Bill Pettingell agreed to take over on an interim basis, Gurczak helped his longtime colleague get up to speed, filling him in on the current players and their unique personalities.
Even before Gurczak agreed to join Malenfant’s staff a decade ago, the pair had been close for decades. The two, along with former Newburyport baseball star and ex-Daily News sports editor Kevin Doyle, founded the first local Babe Ruth Baseball League in 1983, and Malenfant said he still remembers the impression Gurczak made when they first met back in the 1960s.
“He’s literally and figuratively my oldest friend,” Malenfant said. “I was eight when I met him, I remember seeing him in his service uniform when he was 20, so I was like ‘wow, this guy is something special.’”
Though the Clippers will be playing with heavy hearts, the team looks set for a strong season this fall. Newburyport returns two All-CAL performers in senior Andrew Cullen and junior Sam Lyman plus five others from last season’s 8-6 team. Malenfant said the team has looked good in the preseason, and while the season will be somewhat different due to the new Covid-19 social distancing regulations, he’s optimistic that the Clippers will be able to contend once more.
“We’ve really been fine tuning our approach, each player is working on specific parts of their game and we’ve been able to get to the driving range,” Malenfant said. “Immediately we get back to the course and the kids can take what they learned and bring it right to the course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.