Newburyport High sophomore holding 'Gear to Share' sports equipment drive

NEWBURYPORT — Luke O’Brien had just wrapped up his final season of middle school basketball as an eighth grader when he suddenly had a realization.
“I had these new maroon and bronze sneakers,” said O’Brien, now a sophomore at Newburyport High. “I saw they were brand new and I was wondering, I’m going to grow out of these, so what will I do with the equipment?”
That question got O’Brien thinking about sports equipment in general, and before long he realized how expensive it can actually be. Many athletes on the North Shore might not have the money to keep buying new equipment every season, so what if there was a way to help get gear to those in need from those who might be done with theirs?
Eventually O’Brien began developing the idea that would become Gear to Share, a sports equipment drive that will take place on Aug. 27 at Newburyport High in which local residents can drop off sports equipment that will then be donated to local community organizations serving underprivileged youth.
O’Brien said plans for the drive had been in the works for years, but things really started coming together over the past few months after the coronavirus pandemic struck.
“I was going to do it no matter what, I knew I was going to work on it, and through corona I was like ‘I want to do something where I can help, something to help my community right now,’” said O’Brien, who plays soccer, basketball and baseball at Newburyport High. “Then I created a website, I created an Instagram, I did everything, made my mission statement, and it started all coming together.”
The drive will run Thursday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the high school, and anyone who wants to make a donation is asked to put the equipment in a bag and label it with the items, sport and size. Participants are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at drop off, and O’Brien said anyone who wants to take part but who can’t participate can contact him and they can make alternative arrangements.
“What’s going to happen is it’s going to be a drop off, so we’ll have tents set up, tables, and people will drive in to the high school, have it labeled in boxes or bags, and say what’s in the bag,” O’Brien said. “Then we have different sections, so it’s soccer, and there will be cleats, shin pads, things like that. Football, baseball, field hockey, anything like that.”
All equipment will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club and to local families in need via Newburyport Youth Services.
For more information, visit https://lobrien23.wixsite.com/gear-to-share-1 or follow @gear_to_share on Instagram.
