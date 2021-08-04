Newburyport Jr. Legion wins District 8 title, headed to state championship

The Newburyport Post 150 Junior Legion team punched its ticket to the Massachusetts Jr. Legion state tournament on Monday night, defeating top-seeded Post 331 from Salem-Beverly, 15-6, to claim the District 8 title.
Newburyport will represent District 8 in the double-elimination state championship, which will begin Saturday at Libby Field in Weymouth. Post 150 will open its state championship run against Westfield at 4:30 p.m.
In the District 8 title game, Post 150 erased a 6-2 deficit in the top of the third inning by erupting for five runs to take a lead it would never relinquish. Rising Triton senior Cole Daniels pitched a gutsy five innings to pick up the win on the mound, while rising Pentucket junior Trevor Kamuda came on in relief and pitched two clean innings to close it out.
Offensively, Post 150 had 11 hits, led by rising Triton junior Jake Lennon (2 hits, 3 runs scored). Pingree sophomore Quinn Moses scorched a double and had 3 runs scored), Kamuda had a pair of hits and scored three times, Triton rising junior Tyler Egan had three hits, Triton rising senior Nick Dupuis scored twice, Daniels added a pair of hits to help himself on the mound and Triton rising sophomore Jack Lindholm had a pair of RBI.
The team consists of players from Triton, Pentucket, Newburyport and Pingree high schools.
Heading into the state championship, Post 150 boasts a 13-4 record for the summer.
The eight junior legion teams competing in the state championship are: Newburyport Post 150, Sandwich Post 188, Easthampton Post 224, Weymouth Post 79, Quincy Morrisette Post 294, Westfield Post 124, Marblehead/Swampscott Post 57 and Dartmouth Post 307.
