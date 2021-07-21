Newburyport Little League update

Courtesy PhotoNewburyport Little League Coach Doug Johnson and his son, Parker, focus on the plate during their 13-2 win against Marblehead on Tuesday night. Their U11 team is currently an undefeated 11-0 and sits in in first place out of 30 teams among Eastern and Central Massachusetts in the Bay State League. The U9 Newburyport team, led by coach Chris Sheehan, also sits atop their division with a 7-0-1 record, while the U12 team led by Mark Menery and the U10 team led by Rob Fagan are also posting strong showings this summer.