Newburyport, Pentucket a fascinating matchup as rivalry resumes

Can you believe we’re already entering the home stretch of football season? There are only three weeks left to play, which means there isn’t much room for error for teams who still hope to improve their positions in the standings.
Thanks to a bit of schedule reshuffling, we’ll only have two local games on deck this weekend, but one of them could be one of the most interesting matchups of the year as Newburyport and Pentucket renew their rivalry after the teams’ original game in Week 2 was cancelled. What can we expect? Let’s take a look.
Pentucket at Newburyport
Friday, 5 p.m.
It’s really tough to draw any conclusions about Pentucket so far. The team started its season two weeks later than the rest of the league due to a preseason COVID-19 outbreak, and after a promising start against Lynnfield lost a tough one to Hamilton-Wenham that wasn’t really as close as the 21-14 final score would suggest. Newburyport, meanwhile, has had some key injuries pile up and its level of play has fallen off recently as a result.
Even without captains like Jason Tamayoshi and possibly top lineman John Donovan, Newburyport still should have some key advantages to remain the favorite heading into the big rivalry game. The big one is in the running game. Newburyport’s Jacob Buontempo has proven himself a reliable and productive lead back, while Pentucket has not yet established much of any running game through two games. That’ll especially be a point of emphasis after the Clippers struggled to contain the explosive Ipswich rushing attack, so expect Newburyport to try and force Pentucket quarterback Chase Dwight to beat them through the air.
Dwight could certainly answer that challenge though. The junior has been one of Pentucket’s biggest bright spots so far, and it will be fascinating to see him go head to head with Newburyport quarterback Finn Sullivan in a game where there won’t be any shortage of receiving options on both sides. Expect a fun one that could ultimately be decided by the foot of Newburyport’s senior kicker Andrew Goodwin. THE PICK: Newburyport 17, Pentucket 14
Triton at North Reading
Friday, 5 p.m.
North Reading has been a house of horrors for Triton in recent years. It was against the Hornets where then-sophomore quarterback Kyle Odoy first hurt his shoulder in a 42-12 loss back in 2018, and when the two sides met again last year the Hornets hung 42 points of the Vikings again, this time in a slightly closer 42-20 game.
Could things be different this year? Having a healthy Odoy will help a lot, and Triton has been much more competitive across the board even though the team will come into the game winless at 0-3. Triton also has the benefit of an extra week of preparation coming off the bye, while North Reading is coming off an absolute beating at the hands of Amesbury, who shut the Hornets out 20-0 last Saturday.
The way I see it, there are two ways this could go. North Reading continues to struggle and a rested Triton is able to take advantage, or the Hornets come out furious and take out their frustrations on the Vikings. Either way this should be a much more competitive game than in years past, but North Reading should still have the edge. THE PICK: North Reading 28, Triton 17
Fall 2 Picks
Last Week: 1-2
Season Record: 7-5
