NEWBURYPORT — Krysta Padellaro’s season with the Framingham State women’s basketball team played out like a ride down a ski slope: a little slow to start, but once she got rolling, things just kept going faster and faster.
The Newburyport High alumnus and redshirt freshman at Framingham went from riding the pine with a knee injury, to coming off the bench in a reserve role, to earning a spot in the starting lineup and helping the Rams win their first ever MASCAC conference championship.
“It’s kind of been crazy going through all of it,” Padellaro said. “I honestly wouldn’t change anything that I’ve been through to get where I am now.”
The story of Padellaro’s freshman season actually begins in the fall of 2018, just before her original rookie season was supposed to begin.
Padellaro tore her ACL in the first week of practice in October, putting an end to her first season before it began. It turned out she also tore her MCL and meniscus, which delayed her surgery until that January, and thus delayed her return to the court.
She grinded through her rehab, sending head coach Walter Paschal videos of her working out over the summer in a display of her dedication and desire to return to the floor.
“If you know Krysta, there’s no medium speed,” Paschal said. “It’s either nothing or all go.”
Padellaro still had to sit out the first three games of the 2019-20 season, but she finally made her return on Nov. 23. She only logged seven minutes and two points in an 89-67 win over Maine-Fort Kent, but the ball had only begun to roll.
“It was definitely scary,” Padellaro said of returning to the court. “I wasn’t sure if it was something that was gonna be something I wanted to continue, but as soon as I saw that everything was paying off, and all the work I put in over the summer was slowly but surely getting me there, I knew that I just wanted to keep pushing and getting rewarded for what I had done.”
Padellaro continued to play off the bench over the next seven games, now averaging 15.4 minutes an outing. Highlights of this stretch included back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts: a season-high 12 points on Dec. 10 at MIT, followed by 11 points on Dec. 12 against Anna Maria.
But filling the stat sheet has never been Padellaro’s biggest strength, and it wasn’t the reason she was promoted into the starting lineup.
When looking at Padellaro’s per-game averages of 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists, they don’t seem like starter numbers. But the 5-foot-8 guard’s unique size and skill make her a major asset on the defensive side, according to Paschal.
“Krysta can play, defensively, all the positions if we need her to,” Paschal said. “That allowed us to play against smaller teams and against bigger teams, and basically we started four guards, so it helped us that she could play both.”
Padellaro made her first start on Dec. 29 — tallying 23 minutes and nine points in a 77-75 loss to Franklin — and from there she started 16 of the Rams’ last 17 games of the season.
She was a key cog in a defensive unit that ranked second in MASCAC in points allowed (61.8) and first in field goal percentage allowed (34.5). And she wasn’t without her statistical highlights as well, including an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 22 in an 88-60 win at Salem State.
“That was something that I’d been looking forward to for so long,” Padellaro said. “As soon as I got hurt, I just told myself I’d do anything to get into that starting lineup, and as soon as I got the go-ahead from my trainer, I could really start pushing myself in practice. That’s when I told myself, ‘just keep doing whatever you’re capable of doing to deserve that.’”
The biggest moment of the year, however, had to be on Feb. 29, the day of the conference championship. Padellaro tallied seven points and six rebounds, and helped the top-seeded Rams hold third-seeded Worcester State to 51 points — the Lancers’ lowest output since November — en route to a 66-51 win and Framingham’s first MASCAC title.
“It was honestly awesome,” Padellaro said. “What made it even more great is just being with the group of girls that we have. We’re all best friends, we’re basically a family, and it just made it so much easier to wanna push for each other and do all of the little things to complete our season and get to NCAAs.”
A first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament to Amherst ended the season on a bittersweet note. And while Framingham State only graduates four seniors from this year’s roster, that group includes the team’s two leading scorers in Emily Velozo (17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game) and MASCAC Player of the Year Mary Kate O’Day (17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists).
Padellaro, however, is one of six underclassmen on the Rams’ roster — including fellow freshman starter and former Cape Ann League rival Flannery O’Connor, the ex-Amesbury High star who averaged 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks to earn MASCAC Freshman of the Year honors.
Padellaro said she intends to learn from the veteran stars she played with this year, and improve her abilities on the offensive side of the floor.
“I just want to get my ball-handling skills back, my shot back,” Padellaro said. “Because it’s just been tough coming back late in the season and trying to get a feel for things.”
But while Padellaro’s college career continues to pick up speed, Paschal said it’s also important that she pace herself properly going forward.
“They all have their own unique style, and Krysta likes to go 1 to 100 real fast, obviously, so sometimes we’ve gotta keep her in check and make sure she doesn’t go too fast all the time.”
