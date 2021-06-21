Gloucester softball coach John Nicastro called Monday's Division 2 North First Round tilt against Newburyport "a vintage Gloucester softball performance."
The sixth-seeded Fishermen got great pitching, great defense and put the pressure on the opposing defense, leading to five first inning runs en route to a 7-2 win at Gloucester High School.
With the win, Gloucester improves to 12-3 and advances to the Division 2 North Quarterfinals on Wednesday at No. 3 North Reading (4 p.m.).
"It was a strong all around team performance," said Nicastro, whose team reaches the sectional quarters for the sixth straight postseason dating back to 2015. "We put a lot of pressure on them early and ran the bases well. We just did what we do, played a solid game in all facets and got contributions from everyone."
The No. 11 Clippers, on the hand, finish up the season at 8-6 after earning a winning record with a young roster and only one senior in the starting lineup.
"Any time you spot a good team like that five runs right away it's going to be trouble," Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie said. "We settled down after that and played well though. This is a young team, a lot of freshmen and sophomores seeing their first varsity action so they will learn from this experience."
It was actually the visiting Clippers that opened up the scoring in the top of the first inning as pitcher Emily Meleedy, who drove in both of her team's runs, stung a single to right plating Nieve Morrissey, who reached on an error to lead off the game, making it 1-0.
Gloucester, however, had an immediate answer and scored all the runs it needed in its first at bat.
Riley Thibodeau tied the score at 1-1 when she came in on a fielding error after a Natalie Aiello bunt. Pitcher Jenna Hoofnagle then came in to score on a Cam Carroll grounder on the infield and Aiello came in around her after an errant throw to first to make it 3-1.
Sophomore catcher Chloe deGaspe Beaubien delivered the big blow of the inning, a two-run inside the park home run to deep right field, giving Gloucester a commanding 5-1 lead.
"It always good to respond early like that, especially after they scored a run early," Nicastro said. "It really took the pressure off of us and we kept making the plays to keep them off the scoreboard."
Those five first inning runs were more than enough for Hoofnagle, who really settled down after the first inning. The junior allowed just one earned run on three hits with 13 strikeouts.
After allowing a run in the first, Hoofnagle went on to sit down 15 of the next 17 batters and also finished strong, getting three of the final four outs via strikeout.
Meleedy eventually got to Hoofnagle in the sixth, lining an outside change-up over the right field fence for a solo shot, the first home run over the fence at GHS in a varsity softball game. The homer, however, came with Gloucester well ahead and the Clippers did not put another runner on base.
Meleedy, a freshman righty, also pitched well for the Clippers after the first inning as only three of her seven runs allowed were earned runs. She allowed only five hits to go along with six strikeouts.
Gloucester added a run in the second when Ariel Larrabee scored on a Thibodeau bunt to make it 6-1. Abby Lowthers capped the scoring, coming in as a pinch runner, stealing third then scoring on an errant throw to the bag in the sixth inning.
"Emily pitched well and she had a great day at the plate," Gillespie said. "But we didn't put enough runners on base. We turned out defense around and made the pitches to keep them from breaking it open. But they made enough plays to keep us from getting back in it."
Division 2 North First Round
No. 6 Gloucester 7, No. 11 Newburyport 2
at Gloucester High School
Newburyport (8-6) 100 001 0| 2
Gloucester (12-3) 510 001 x| 7
Newburyport: Morrissey, LF, 2-1-0; McLeod, 2B, 2-0-0; Caponigro, 3B, 3-0-0; Meleedy, P, 3-1-2; Habib, C, 3-0-0; O'Brien, DH, 2-0-0; Lavalle, SS, 3-0-1; Duncan, CF, 3-0-0; Dowell, RF, 3-0-0. Totals, 24-2-3.
Gloucester: Marshall, SS, 3-0-0; Thibodeau, RF, 3-1-0; Hoofnagle, P, 3-1-1; N. Aiello, 2B, 3-1-1; Carroll, 1B, 3-1-1; A. Aiello, 3B, 2-0-0; deGaspe Beaubien, 3-2-1; Lowthers, LF, 3-0-1; Larrabee, CF, 1-1-0. Totals, 24-7-5.
RBI: N, Meleedy 2; G, deGaspe Beaubien 2, Thibodeau, Carroll.
WP, Hoofnagle, LP, Meleedy.
