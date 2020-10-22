Manchester Essex head boys soccer coach Rob Bilsbury knew exactly what his team was getting from Newburyport in Wednesday’s Cape Ann League crossover battle.
“They’re a hungry team and we knew they were going to come right after us with speed and physicality,” he said.
The Clippers did come after the Hornets with the speed and physicality that Bilsbury mentioned, and they used it to control play for the vast majority of the night, eventually breaking through with a pair of second half goals in a 2-0 win at Hyland Field.
With the victory, Newburyport remains unbeaten on the season at 4-0-2 while Manchester Essex drops to 3-2.
“We were able to get some pressure on them in the middle 30 of the field and win some battles,” Newburyport head coach Shawn Bleau said. “I think that was the difference. I really liked the way we worked and kept that pressure on their guys, making them think quick and work a little harder to convert on their passes.”
While Newburyport controlled throughout, the visitors did not get on the scoreboard until the middle of the third quarter.
After earning a free kick from about 35 yards away, Newburyport’s Ryan Archer lofted the direct kick into a crowd in the box. While players are not allowed to head the ball because of COVID-19 safety measures, Clippers senior Harry Costello showed off his resourcefulness by shouldering the ball inside the left post for the first goal of the game and a 1-0 Clippers lead in the 49th minute.
“We’ve been working on plays like that since we can’t head it,” Bleau said. “He hit it perfectly.”
Newburyport kept the pressure going from there and later added an insurance goal when Max Gagnon forced a turnover inside the box and redirected the ball with his heel and into the net after getting behind the defense for a 2-0 edge.
The Clippers came flying out of the gates with instant pressure and several close calls in the opening quarter. Manchester Essex, however, started to get back into its possession game in the second frame, evening the play a bit before halftime.
“We had a few great chances early that we didn’t convert but that’s just how the game goes sometimes,” Bleau said. “We kept playing our game, made some adjustments at halftime after (Manchester Essex) played well in the second quarter and eventually found it in the second half.”
The Clippers defense was on point from the opening whistle. Led by the play of juniors Graham Smith, Jack Fehlner and Ronan Brown, Newburyport limited Manchester Essex’s possessions, holding them to just two shots on goal for the entire game.
The unit got better as the game went on as a blocked free kick was the only shot Manchester Essex attempted in the second half. In six games this season, Newburyport has allowed just one goal, and it was on a penalty kick.
“At times we were able to step up and grind with them,” Bilsbury said. “But there were a lot of times where they outworked us. They come with a lot of energy and I need to find a way tactically for us to deal with it because that style of play has given us trouble a couple times now.”
Manchester Essex is back at home on Saturday against Amesbury (10 a.m.). Newburyport travels to Triton on Saturday (10 a.m.).
Newburyport 2, Manchester 0
Goals: Harry Costello, Max Gagnon
Assists: Ryan Archer
Saves: Tommy Jahn 5
Newburyport (4-0-2): 0 2 — 2
Manchester (3-2): 0 0 — 0
