On the day between competitions at the Division 2 North Sectionals, Newburyport runners Matt Murray and Hailey LaRosa took advantage of the downtime by arranging a neighborhood kids Fun Run to support the Friends of Newburyport Track and the Pettengill House. The race was a success, with 35 runners aged 3 to 12 taking part, and LaRosa and Murray raised $440 for the Friends of Newburyport Track as well more than 200 food items for the Pettengill House.
